Catalon's scoring routine

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman Jalen Catalon had his second pick-six interception return in three days Wednesday to lead another big takeaway performance from the University of Arkansas' defense in training camp.

Catalon's interception return for a touchdown was a huge play on a day full of highlights on both sides of the ball as the Razorbacks worked in full pads for the first time in practice No. 5.

The defense retained the "championship belt," which it has held a firm grasp on since its introduction in spring drills, with at least four takeaways. Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim didn't see all of the takeaways because some of them occurred on the other field, but he confirmed that linebacker De'Jon Harris also had another interception.

"Those boys are racking them up," Agim said of the turnovers. "I just need it to transfer over to Saturdays when it's time to play."

Catalon's interception return for a touchdown occurred with him playing free safety.

"He's been showing up very big," safety Joe Foucha said. "We had another pick on the other side. I couldn't really tell because I was on the other side, but we had a lot of takeaways today."

The offense also contributed with numerous big strikes.

Senior receiver Deon Stewart said Kendall Catalon caught a deep touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to cap a sequence where the offense had 30 seconds to get 30 yards.

Additionally, Stewart said, he caught a deep-ball touchdown thrown by Nick Starkel, and De'Vion Warren ran a bubble screen in for about a 50-yard touchdown.

"There were a lot of guys making plays," Stewart said. "Today was a bunch of like situational stuff."

The Razorbacks did not conduct any live tackling segments Wednesday, but they will be added today. Friday's practice is expected to be light in advance of the first major scrimmage of camp Saturday.

'Julio' talk

The name of Atlanta Falcons' All-Pro receiver Julio Jones has come up twice in the past three days during the Razorbacks' training camp.

On Monday, cornerback Jarques McClellion -- speaking about the confidence in his ability -- said, "I can lock up Julio if I put my mind to it. That's how I feel, and that's how it's always going to be."

On Wednesday, safety Joe Foucha raved about a catch freshman receiver Treylon Burks made Tuesday.

"I definitely saw the catch [Tuesday] on film," Foucha said. "At first we thought he didn't catch it, but we watched it on another video and a better angle, and he grabbed it in.

"That's why I said he reminds me of Julio. I have only seen Julio do something like that, and [Burks] is a freshman. He's going to do some big things also."

Defensive plays

Freshman cornerback Malik Chavis posted two pass breakups in the same sequence of plays early in the opening team period, with his first being the best.

Koilan Jackson, working wide left, appeared to have a half step or so on Chavis on a go pattern. Chavis kept his stride, showed good hip swivel and turned as a nice-looking deep pass from John Stephen Jones descended. Chavis batted the ball away.

Personnel report

Tight end Hudson Henry and defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols were two of the more notable absences from Wednesday's practice No. 5, while defensive end Eric Gregory and receiver Daulton Hyatt missed a second consecutive workout.

Henry and Nichols are in concussion protocol, a source with knowledge of the issue said Wednesday. The injuries likely will keep the freshmen out of Saturday's scrimmage.

Defensive tackle Taurean Carter was back at work after missing Tuesday's practice.

Snow cones

The Razorbacks were treated to post-practice snow cones from food trucks Wednesday.

Offensive guard Shane Clenin said he devoured a cherry and blue raspberry combo.

"If you've never had it, you should try it," he said. "It's really good. I think I ate it in probably 30 seconds."

Clenin said he thought fellow lineman Dalton Wagner downed three snow cones.

Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim said his favorite flavor is "Tiger Blood."

Montaric Brown said his snow cone would have to wait until after his media session.

"I'm getting one after," he said. "Banana."

Chavis hype

The Arkansas defenders got a big kick out of defensive coordinator John Chavis' reaction to a Jalen Catalon interception return for a touchdown Monday.

"That just shows what he wants," safety Joe Foucha said. "He wants us to create turnovers. Just seeing him sprinting down the field, it lets me know he still can go. He's not that old."

Foucha said the turnovers are put together onto a video that is watched in the defensive meeting room.

"It's like a big hype thing for us, so just seeing that, guys want to be on that video of turnovers," Foucha said. "That hypes us to get turnovers every day."

Youth served

Arkansas' 110-man roster has 71 players who are sophomores, redshirt freshmen or true freshmen.

"There's a lot of things that are going to have to take place between now and our first kickoff," defensive coordinator John Chavis said last week. "We've got to get these guys ready to play. The running and weightlifting and all that stuff is over. It's time to play football, and it's a whole different world.

"We'll find out exactly where we are. We're going to push the envelope. We've got to because we've got to get guys ready to play. We've got a young football team. But there's a lot of plusses in coaching a young football team."

Chavis said young players usually have yet to develop bad habits and are particularly receptive to coaching.

"They're willing to please," he said. "They're excited. They're trying to make their way."

Clary takes blame

Center Ty Clary said he tries not to look at social media, especially during the season, but when asked about criticism from fans and media, he brought up a play from the Razorbacks' 52-6 loss at Mississippi State last season.

Clary said offensive tackle Colton Jackson was unjustly criticized on the play.

When Clary snapped the ball, Jackson didn't initially get out of his stance, quarterback Ty Storey was dropped for a loss and fumbled, and the Bulldogs recovered.

"There was an incident from last year at Mississippi State where I shouldn't have snapped the ball," Clary said. "It looks like Colton just didn't move when we snapped the ball. That's my fault. I need to take the blame for that. But the media got him pretty good for that one."

