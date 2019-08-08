Dodgers' walk-off on reeling Cards

Will Smith (9) of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated by teammate Kristopher Negron after scoring the game-winning run on a two-run single by Russell Martin in the ninth inning Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

DODGERS 2, CARDINALS 1

LOS ANGELES -- As the Los Angeles Dodgers' oldest player, Russell Martin figures he has an extra appreciation for this club's remarkable string of impossibly dramatic victories at Chavez Ravine.

When the veteran backup catcher got a chance to contribute to this season of walk-off wonders, he didn't waste it.

"Let the old guys get hot too, you know?" Martin said with a grin.

Martin drove a two-run, two-out single up the middle for the Dodgers' 10th walk-off win of the season, and Los Angeles swept the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory Wednesday.

Martin, 36, delivered after a frustrating offensive day for the Dodgers, who have won five consecutive despite the best efforts of Jack Flaherty. Los Angeles couldn't score during seven brilliant innings of four-hit ball by the Cardinals starter in his hometown ballpark, but the Dodgers still came through against St. Louis' bullpen.

Andrew Miller hit Corey Seager with a pitch with one out in the ninth, and Carlos Martinez (2-2) gave up pinch-hitter Will Smith's single. After Martinez threw a wild pitch to move up both runners, Martin bounced a two-strike single through the middle, and Smith sprinted home with the winning run.

"You just shorten up your swing, try to touch the ball and let destiny happen," Martin said.

Martin hadn't had a walk-off hit since May 2016 in Toronto, and he hadn't delivered a walk-off hit for the Dodgers since April 2007. He's batting .219 this season, but he still helped Los Angeles post its major league-high 77th victory.

Casey Sadler (2-0) pitched the ninth for Los Angeles, which avoided its first shutout loss since May 18 with its final swing.

Los Angeles improved to 46-15 at home.

When asked if the Dodgers are just expecting to win close home games these days, Manager Dave Roberts replied: "Yeah. It's something that I think the other dugout feels it as well. ... Seems like every day, someone else gets the Gatorade."

Marcell Ozuna homered off Dodgers rookie Dustin May in the sixth inning for the Cardinals, who went 0-5 on their California road trip after scoring just two runs in three games at Dodger Stadium.

May threw 5 2/3 innings of five-hit ball in a strong second career start for the Dodgers, who called up the redheaded power pitcher last week. May had seven strikeouts and held his own with Flaherty, but remained winless in the big leagues.

"The lack of execution in the ninth, that's what stands out," Cards Manager Mike Shildt said. "We had a heck of a game from Jack. We executed for 8½ innings, but they made us pay."

Matt Carpenter left the game after getting hit in the foot by a pitch in the ninth. Shildt didn't immediately have an update on his injury.

St. Louis' clubhouse was somber after the game, but Flaherty saw positives.

"They've been the best team in baseball for a little bit now," Flaherty said. "But we've played them really, really well these last two games, and we know what happened earlier in this season [a four-game Cardinals sweep in St. Louis in April].

"So we know we're going to see them again. Everybody in here is confident about that. It's something that we're looking forward to."

Flaherty struck out 10 with just one walk while dominating for the second time as a pro at Dodger Stadium, where he attended his first game on his mother's lap when he was less than a year old. In his Chavez Ravine debut as a pro last year, Flaherty threw six innings of scoreless one-hit ball for the Cards.

"St. Louis is home, but this is home," Flaherty said. "This is where I grew up watching baseball, so it's a little bit of a different vibe for me. Wherever I look, I see somebody I know.

"When you've got family around, and you've got friends you consider family, and you've got a team like this that you consider your family, it just brings around good things."

METS 7, MARLINS 2 Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots and surging New York beat visiting Miami to complete a four-game sweep.

NATIONALS 4, GIANTS 1 Gerardo Parra hit a three-run home run against his former team, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball and Washington swept host San Francisco.

BREWERS 8, PIRATES 3 Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in three runs, powering Milwaukee over host Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 1 Zac Gallen threw five scoreless innings and had a run-scoring sacrifice bunt, leading host Arizona over Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 1 Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, and visiting Chicago defeated Detroit.

INDIANS 2-5, RANGERS 0-1 Jose Ramirez's two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted host Cleveland over Texas in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Ramirez homered again as the Indians rolled.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 3 Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his debut as visiting Toronto withstood a late Tampa Bay rally.

YANKEES 14, ORIOLES 2 Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and New York routed host Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 11, TWINS 7 Ozzie Albies homered twice in his second consecutive four-hit game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep, and Atlanta beat host Minnesota.

ASTROS 14, ROCKIES 3 Yuli Gurriel drove in a team record-tying eight runs, Gerrit Cole won his 10th consecutive decision and Houston routed visiting Colorado.

CUBS 10, ATHLETICS 1 Ian Happ hit his second career grand slam, Jose Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings and host Chicago ripped Oakland.

MARINERS 3, PADRES 2 Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play, and Seattle beat visiting San Diego.

