Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Bass fishing is excellent with spinnerbaits, worms and soft plastic worms. Bream fishing is good with redworms or crickets. Catfish are biting worms and chicken liver.

LAKE CATHERINE Bream fishing is River excellent with worms and crickets at 5-8 feet. Bass are biting crankbaits and plastic worms. Catfish are biting stink bait and chicken liver. Crappie fishing is poor.

LAKE NIMROD Bream fishing is excellent with worms or crickets around the beaches and Carter Cove. Fish away from the brush. Bass are biting blue swimbaits and black/shad-colored swimbaits at 4-6 feet depth. Crappie fishing is good at 6-10 feet with minnows and Bandit 200 crankbaits in the channels. Catfish are biting crickets and nightcrawlers.