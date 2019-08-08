Sections
OPINION

JOHN BRUMMETT: Headline head-scratcher

by John Brummett | Today at 6:45 a.m. 5comments
It's always about the headline, and headlines are hard.

These things I know from nearly 50 years of writing articles for newspapers and a few years along the way writing headlines.

More often than not, readers refer to my columns by the phrases of their headlines, which I don't write and which I'd sometimes, not frequently, write differently.

But if any news article is fair and detailed, as it should be, then a few-word summary for a headline will always fall short by simple definition--a headline being necessarily less-informing than a full text.

And if a column is as thoughtful and nuanced as it should be, the one-line header won't begin to fully represent the pondering pundit's full essence.

That's the conundrum. The headline will almost always be less than the text, but the text will almost always be defined for readers by the headline.

That's just the way it's been since I first wrote a sports section headline for the old Arkansas Democrat in December of '69.

"Warriors beat Rockets on late shot," it might have said, it having been basketball season. But that would not have begun to capture the intense effort of young champions' hearts for all those tense minutes before.

The legendary and still-great New York Times, without which we'd know maybe half of what we know about the current American president, boxed itself in Tuesday morning. It ordered up a one-line, 28-character, large-print headline on its lead article about President Trump's statement Monday from the White House on the weekend mass shootings.

I defy anyone--including the best headline-writer in any newsroom--to use 28 letters and spaces to capture what Trump said.

The man is bellicose, contradictory and alienating by nature, even in a prepared statement. He professed to lament racism and to want to fight it with unity. But he blamed everything but racism for what was, in El Paso for sure, racially motivated human slaughter.

Trump took no blame for his own incendiary rhetoric that has exploited racial division. He blamed mental illness and video games and, of course, the media. He uttered nary a word on any new gun-law proposal.

So there you have it. Now give me a banner headline on all that using 28 spaces, a space for these oversimplified purposes being either a letter, punctuation or the gap between words.

I will now relate the first-edition headline atop the right corner of the front page of The Times on Tuesday. Then I'll tell you that the headline would have gone unremarked-upon for any preceding American president. Then I will tell you that, in this instance, it all hit the fan, to the extent that The Times changed the headline for the second edition and formally apologized the next day for having blown it the first time.

"Trump urges unity vs. racism." That was the offending headline.

It is the kind of bland headline based on banal presidential assertions that we've all passed over routinely in newspapers for decades. It's accurate unless you interject judgment, seeking not just fact but truth--there being a difference.

My only problem with the headline is that I no longer believe it is appropriate to accept as accurate anything Trump says. I believe it to be accurate in his case to write that he "said" he wanted unity against racism, not to assume that he, in truth, "urged" it.

All he really ever genuinely urges that I can detect is that people accept his magnificence.

But that was the least of it on Twitter for liberals, Democrats, journalism professors and even Times staffers, many of whom posted to allege journalistic malpractice in that the headline gave Trump credit for urging a nice-sounding goal that blatantly contradicted his own pattern of behavior and misrepresented what had, in fact, been the short-shrift he gave race in his statement.

For the second edition, Times editors killed the headline and went with, "Assailing hate but not guns."

I'm not sure that was a lot better.

I think I'd have gone with "Trump says stuff, people mad," in which case I'd have been on the bus back to Little Rock.

The point is that the original phrasing was an everyday headline--whether right, wrong or indifferent--except in the context of this deeply troubled time regarding this deeply troubling creature of a president.

People are keyed up as they've never been before.

For example, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that the headline demonstrated that white supremacy is aided by the cowardice of mainstream institutions.

That's a little much to lay on a 28-character dud of a headline delivered by underpaid and deadline-stressed copy editors.

Meantime, what might be the best headline for this column? I'm thinking: "Columnist writes stuff, people mad."

That could be what we call a standing head.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 08/08/2019

Print Headline: JOHN BRUMMETT: Headline head-scratcher

Comments

  • WhododueDiligence
    August 8, 2019 at 7:04 a.m.

    Trump says stuff, people mad -- Too disputable. We the People aren't mad.
    Trump says mad stuff, people -- Fixed, in Order...to form a more perfect Union and insure domestic Tranquility
  • mozarky2
    August 8, 2019 at 7:10 a.m.

    New York Times To Run All Facts By Angry, Pitchfork-Wielding Mob Before Going To Print
    August 6th, 2019
    NEW YORK, NY—In an effort to improve the newspaper's ability to communicate the truths that its readers want to hear, The New York Times announced Tuesday its new fact-checking process: running all facts and headlines by an angry mob of liberal protesters before going to print.
    Every fact and headline will be meticulously checked by a group of angry leftists before it's approved for publication.
    "The Times has become known for bringing you all the news that's fit to print as long as it doesn't challenge a leftist worldview in any way," said New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet. "That's why we're taking this next step, to make sure ideas, facts, and details that might fly in the face of your preconceived, liberal notions about the way the world works are all left on the cutting room floor."
    Times editors will hold a copy of the paper up in front of the review team, which consists of 300 angry, unemployed liberal arts college grads. If the review team screams and begins throwing feces around, the headlines will be deemed problematic and will be sent back to Times writers for another pass. Should the review team say the paper is "stunning and brave" and applaud using jazz hands, the headlines and facts will go to print as written.
    "Everything's up for review here: opinions, framing, headlines, and the truth," Baquet said. "It's our mission as journalists to make sure you only see ideas you already agree with, and we'll stand by that purpose statement."
    (Just so humorless "progs" don't take this seriously, it's from the Babylon Bee)
  • mozarky2
    August 8, 2019 at 7:53 a.m.

    Mark Penn: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez So Powerful She Can Change A 'New York Times' Headline
    realclearpolitics ^ | August 6, 2019 | Ian Schwartz

    Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn weighed in on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's power and influence to get 'The New York Times' to update a headline about President Trump's statement on the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
    (excerpt-read more at realclearpolitics)
  • Jfish
    August 8, 2019 at 8:10 a.m.

    Isn't this similar to that Choose Your News segment that you criticized a local TV station for a few years back? With all the smart people at the NYT and they are allowing others to write their headlines. I think their credibility definitely took a hit.

  • Rightside
    August 8, 2019 at 8:34 a.m.


    Brummett denies being a White Supremacist and Spewing Hate

    Yes I have watched Brummett play tennis and never have I seen him play with anybody but white people. Just looking it appears to look like racism.
    It's easy to say and print anything and a certain amount of people will believe anything.
    After 2 years of 24/7 news 40 percent of people still believe in Trump Russia collusion. It was a Hoax, but the Hoax worked.
    Reality is that millions of black and hispanic Americans are now experiencing unprecedented prosperity and opportunity under President Trump. This new economic climate also means less government dependence, less crime, and an overall improved quality of life.

    Of course the columnist is a good guy and not a racist and just words will not make him one.
