• Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, reflected that when "You hear a noise, you run. That's the state of this nation. We're petrified," after the sound of a motorcycle backfiring caused people to scramble to get out of Times Square and bang on theater doors to find a place to hide.

• Alice Coleman, 61, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said a man who kept calling her "mama" forced his way into her apartment and "with the little teeth I got, I bit him," enabling her to escape and call police, who arrested the intruder.

• Sum Bora, 28, a Cambodian man who slipped and fell, becoming wedged between rocks in a mountain jungle while collecting bat droppings that he planned to sell for fertilizer, was rescued after nearly four days, authorities said.

• Lizabeth Landers, 37, faces two counts of reckless endangerment after Lawrence County, Ala., sheriff's deputies said they found her 3-month-old twins alone inside their rural home and covered with ant bites.

• Kathryn Kidd of Manhattan Beach, Fla., who gave her house a paint job featuring two huge emoji on a bright pink background, is denying that the new look is in retaliation for a $4,000 fine she got after neighbors reported that the house was being used for illegal short-term rentals.

• Richard Schreiber, 38, of Everett, Pa., was indicted, accused of illegally selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen by a guard working at a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives disposal facility in West Virginia.

• Larondrick Macklin is facing armed burglary charges after he suffered burns on his face when he entered a house and the woman inside defended herself by throwing a pot of hot grease at him, police in Decatur, Ala., said.

• Odalis Lopez, 56, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and the survivor's husband while employed as the elderly couple's caretaker in Pinecrest, Fla., was charged with grand theft and elderly exploitation, police said.

• Roberto Hipolito, 70, of Long Beach, Calif., who was camping with his wife in a store parking lot in Fridley, Minn., faces a manslaughter charge after he placed a hot cook stove in his van and left it unattended, starting a fire that spread to an adjacent van and killed a 6-year-old girl and severely burned her 9-year-old sister, police said.

A Section on 08/08/2019