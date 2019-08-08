Sections
In the news

Today at 3:37 a.m. | Updated August 8, 2019 at 3:37 a.m.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, reflected that when "You hear a noise, you run. That's the state of this nation. We're petrified," after the sound of a motorcycle backfiring caused people to scramble to get out of Times Square and bang on theater doors to find a place to hide.

Alice Coleman, 61, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said a man who kept calling her "mama" forced his way into her apartment and "with the little teeth I got, I bit him," enabling her to escape and call police, who arrested the intruder.

Sum Bora, 28, a Cambodian man who slipped and fell, becoming wedged between rocks in a mountain jungle while collecting bat droppings that he planned to sell for fertilizer, was rescued after nearly four days, authorities said.

Lizabeth Landers, 37, faces two counts of reckless endangerment after Lawrence County, Ala., sheriff's deputies said they found her 3-month-old twins alone inside their rural home and covered with ant bites.

Kathryn Kidd of Manhattan Beach, Fla., who gave her house a paint job featuring two huge emoji on a bright pink background, is denying that the new look is in retaliation for a $4,000 fine she got after neighbors reported that the house was being used for illegal short-term rentals.

Richard Schreiber, 38, of Everett, Pa., was indicted, accused of illegally selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen by a guard working at a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives disposal facility in West Virginia.

Larondrick Macklin is facing armed burglary charges after he suffered burns on his face when he entered a house and the woman inside defended herself by throwing a pot of hot grease at him, police in Decatur, Ala., said.

Odalis Lopez, 56, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and the survivor's husband while employed as the elderly couple's caretaker in Pinecrest, Fla., was charged with grand theft and elderly exploitation, police said.

Roberto Hipolito, 70, of Long Beach, Calif., who was camping with his wife in a store parking lot in Fridley, Minn., faces a manslaughter charge after he placed a hot cook stove in his van and left it unattended, starting a fire that spread to an adjacent van and killed a 6-year-old girl and severely burned her 9-year-old sister, police said.

A Section on 08/08/2019

Print Headline: In the news

