Joe Johnson, Wallace Spearmon among 15 selected for UA Hall of Honor

Arkansas guard Joe Johnson rebounds his own dunk during a game against Alcorn State on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1999, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. - Photo by William E. Thompson

— Former NBA great Joe Johnson and former Olympic sprinter Wallace Spearmon Jr. headline the latest 15-member class in the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor.

The 2019 Hall of Honor class will be inducted during a ceremony Sept. 13 at Fayetteville Town Center, and will be recognized during halftime of the Razorbacks’ football game against Colorado State on Sept. 14.

Johnson, a Little Rock native, averaged 16 and 14.2 points per game during his two seasons with the Razorbacks from 1999-2001. Johnson was a seven-time all-star in 18 NBA seasons.

Johnson scored 20,405 points as a professional, which ranks 42nd on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Spearmon, a Fayetteville native, was a two-time national champion at Arkansas from 2004-05 and later competed for the U.S. in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

In 2008, Spearmon finished third in the Olympics 200 meters, but was denied a bronze medal when he was disqualified for a lane violation. He was a three-time medalist in the 200 meters at the World Championships, and won a gold medal at the 2007 World Championships as part of the U.S. 400-meter relay team.

Other notable inductees this year include former football receiver Anthony Lucas, whose 2,879 yards are second in Razorbacks history and whose touchdown catch against Tennessee in 1999 gave Arkansas one of its most memorable wins; Tommy Trantham, a three-time All-Southwest Conference defensive back who had an interception return for a touchdown in Arkansas’ 1965 victory over No. 1 Texas; and David Lingmerth, a two-time All-SEC golfer who won a PGA Tour event in 2015.

The rest of the class includes former baseball pitcher Kevin Campbell; former football players Dick Cunningham, David Dickey and Hal McAfee; basketball player James Cathcart; tennis players Aurelija Miseviciute; track & field athletes LaShaunte’a Moore and Lee Yoder; softball player Tiffany Woolley Moyer; and swimmer Martin Smith, a three-time All-American swimmer who also kicked for Arkansas’ football team.