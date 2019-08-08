Little Rock resident sues blind services division, contends abrupt cuts causing problems

This screenshot shows the first page of an affidavit filed along with a lawsuit against the Division of Services for the Blind.

A Little Rock resident suing the Division of Services for the Blind contends that the division is not providing federally mandated services that would help him live independently.

The lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday, also alleges that the division didn’t properly notify the public or have any hearings regarding the service cut. It cites the Arkansas Administrative Procedures Act and requirements from the U.S. Department of Education, which provides the division’s funding.

The suit also names division director Cassondra Williams.

Disability Rights Arkansas is representing 28-year-old Robert Blachowicz, who is blind.

Blackowicz claims that the division, which operates under the newly formed Arkansas Department of Commerce, abruptly cut his orientation services in August.

Individuals who go to orientation learn skills necessary to live and work while blind.

Representatives from the division and the governor’s office were not immediately available for comment.

The issue, the lawsuit claims, stemmed from a funding shortage in the division that occurred when it moved from the Arkansas Department of Human Services under Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s transformation plan. When the division moved, it had to change its name and refile paperwork with the federal government to get its funding.

“DSB [Division of Services for the Blind] is not fully funded,” the lawsuit reads. “DSB has extremely limited funding and is not providing mandated services to its consumers as a result.”

The name change initially resulted in an interruption of tuition payments for division clients, which has since been resolved.

“The complete disregard of DSB to fund services that are mandated under federal law is appalling,” said Tom Masseau, the disability rights executive director in a statement. “Clients of DSB should not be forced to go without needed services while the Division leaders review current policies. Further, the Division is required to solicit public comment when changes are made to their approved state plan. When they plugged one hole, another erupted.”

Blachowicz is engaged and has a five-month-old child, according to his affidavit.

“Every day that I am unemployed will continue to impair my employability in a competitive, integrated environment,” Blackowicz’s affidavit reads. “With the current services provided by Division of Services for the Blind, I am neither independent, nor employable.”

