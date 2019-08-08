Outdoors Calendar

Calendar

AUGUST

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

17 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Maumelle Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Town. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Little Red River. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

24 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Outdoors Hall of Fame induction banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. (501) 223-6468 or email agff@agff.org.

24 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Brewer/South Ramp. (501) 428-9850.

24 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hamp Williams Building, Hot Springs. John Weaver (501) 282-2400 or john_patton_weaver@gmail.com

