Panel sues to get McGahn to testify

WASHINGTON -- The House Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

McGahn was a star witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report who -- under Trump's orders -- has refused to testify before the panel. The Democratic lawsuit challenges the White House rationale that McGahn and other witnesses have "absolute immunity" from appearing and can defy subpoenas.

The lawsuit says the Judiciary panel is "now determining whether to recommend articles of impeachment" based on Mueller's report. It says McGahn is "the most important witness, other than the president, to the key events that are the focus of the Judiciary Committee's investigation."

The lawsuit says the committee has reached a deal with the White House to review documents from McGahn, but it is still seeking his testimony in person.

McGahn's lawyer, William A. Burck, in a statement said "McGahn is a lawyer and has an ethical obligation to protect client confidences" and does not believe he witnessed any violation of law.

Judge sets cap on Manning jail stay

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A federal judge has granted a small bit of relief to former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning as she serves a jail term for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

In an order released Monday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said Manning can be held for no longer than 18 months for civil contempt. Trenga's order ensures that Manning will get credit for roughly two months of time served on an earlier contempt order issued by a different judge for a previous grand jury term.

She was ordered to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks and its founder, Julian Assange. Manning says she opposes the grand jury system and won't testify.

However, Trenga said there were no "reasonable grounds" to reconsider his decision to impose fines for her refusal to testify. The fines started at $500 daily and have now risen to $1,000 a day. If incarcerated the full 18 months, her attorneys estimate that the total cost will be close to half a million dollars.

Manning spent seven years in a military prison for her disclosures to Wikileaks before being released by President Barack Obama.

Sex-case convict freed from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cyntoia Brown, championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing, was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex at 16.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and LeBron James had lobbied for Brown's release, calling her a sex trafficking victim. Brown, convicted in 2006 of murdering 43-year-old Nashville real estate agent Johnny Allen, was granted clemency in January by outgoing Gov. Bill Haslam.

Brown's lawyers contended that she was a victim of sex trafficking who not only feared for her life but also lacked the mental capacity to be culpable in the slaying because she was impaired by her mother's alcohol use while she was in the womb.

Now 31, Brown will remain on parole for 10 years.

Brown released a statement Monday saying she wants to help other women and girls suffering sexual abuse and exploitation.

