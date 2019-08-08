State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Poor

CLEAR Fair Good -- Poor

CONWAY Good Good Good Fair

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Fair Good

MAUMELLE Fair -- Poor Fair

NORRELL Fair Good Fair Poor

OVERCUP Good Good Fair Poor

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Fair

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Fair Good Good Poor

SUNSET Good Good Fair Good

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA Good Good Fair Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Fair Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Excellent Fair Good Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Good --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Excellent Good Good Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) In high water, use long leaders and heavy weight with egg patterns, San Juan worms, micro jigs and sowbugs. Pounding the banks with streamers is also an effective fly-fishing method. For Trout Magnet fishing, use long leaders and heavy weight with cotton candy and hot pink-colored bodies on silver and chartreuse jigheads. Concentrate on pools along the banks.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good Good Good --

NORFORK Good -- Good --

WHITE RIVER High water is the norm. Use Size 8 or 10 hooks with a tiny piece of shrimp with a bubblegum pink worm. Make it a mousetail -- white egg pattern on the pink worm -- for a more sure catch. Smithwick Rogues -- silver or orange bellies -- are effective at 4-6 feet. Fly fishermen are doing well with streamers on weighted line. Olive or brown/orange beadheads are working well.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Fair Good -- Fair

WHITE OAK Good -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Fair Good Fair Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons and jigs between Spider Creek Bertrand Access.

FAYETTEVILLE -- -- -- --

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Poor Good Good Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- -- Good Good

CROWN Good Good Good Poor

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER The best fishing is near the campgrounds. Many islands, Spring River Oaks, Riverside Resort and Saddler Falls all have easy places to wade and are really nice places to fish through the week.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Fair Good -- Good

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Good Good Poor

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY -- -- -- --

HAMILTON Excellent Good Good --

NIMROD Good Excellent Good Good

OUACHITA Fair Good Good Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Good -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO Poor Poor Poor Poor

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 08/08/2019