State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER -- -- -- --
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Poor
CLEAR Fair Good -- Poor
CONWAY Good Good Good Fair
GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good
HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Fair Good
MAUMELLE Fair -- Poor Fair
NORRELL Fair Good Fair Poor
OVERCUP Good Good Fair Poor
LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Fair
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Fair Good Good Poor
SUNSET Good Good Fair Good
VALENCIA -- -- -- --
WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --
WINONA Good Good Fair Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Fair Good Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Excellent Fair Good Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Good --
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Excellent Good Good Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) In high water, use long leaders and heavy weight with egg patterns, San Juan worms, micro jigs and sowbugs. Pounding the banks with streamers is also an effective fly-fishing method. For Trout Magnet fishing, use long leaders and heavy weight with cotton candy and hot pink-colored bodies on silver and chartreuse jigheads. Concentrate on pools along the banks.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Good Good Good --
NORFORK Good -- Good --
WHITE RIVER High water is the norm. Use Size 8 or 10 hooks with a tiny piece of shrimp with a bubblegum pink worm. Make it a mousetail -- white egg pattern on the pink worm -- for a more sure catch. Smithwick Rogues -- silver or orange bellies -- are effective at 4-6 feet. Fly fishermen are doing well with streamers on weighted line. Olive or brown/orange beadheads are working well.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL Fair Good -- Fair
WHITE OAK Good -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Fair Good Fair Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons and jigs between Spider Creek Bertrand Access.
FAYETTEVILLE -- -- -- --
FORT SMITH -- -- -- --
SEQUOYAH Poor Good Good Fair
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES -- -- Good Good
CROWN Good Good Good Poor
WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --
SPRING RIVER The best fishing is near the campgrounds. Many islands, Spring River Oaks, Riverside Resort and Saddler Falls all have easy places to wade and are really nice places to fish through the week.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD Fair Good -- Good
GREESON -- -- -- --
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Good Good Good Poor
BAILEY -- -- -- --
CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor
DARDANELLE -- -- -- --
DEGRAY -- -- -- --
HAMILTON Excellent Good Good --
NIMROD Good Excellent Good Good
OUACHITA Fair Good Good Poor
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Good -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK -- -- -- --
CHICOT -- -- -- --
MONTICELLO Poor Poor Poor Poor
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
