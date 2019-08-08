State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Bryant wins regional opener

The Bryant Black Sox defeated Hastings, Neb., 3-2 in their opening game of the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings, Neb.

Bryant (27-9) will play Festus, Mo., at 7 p.m. today in a winners' bracket game.

The Black Sox trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. Coby Greiner hit a one-out single, then Logan Chambers reached on an error by Hastings second baseman Mason Brumbaugh. Logan Catton walked to load the bases for Jacob Wright, who hit a three-run triple to give the Black Sox a 3-2 lead.

Hastings (32-14) had runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Greiner struck out Gabe Conant to end the game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Hastings took a 2-0 lead. Brumbaugh scored on Michael Shaw's fielder's choice, and Shaw came home after Bryant starter Logan Renfrow walked Mike Boeve with the bases loaded.

Bryant outhit Hastings 5-3. Wright, Catton, Greiner, Gage Stark and Noah Davis each had a hit for Bryant.

Tyler Owen Bates allowed two hits in 21/3 innings to earn the victory in relief, and Greiner recorded the save.

-- Jeremy Muck

Pitcher commits to Hogs

Sheridan junior left-handed pitcher Brandon Arledge committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, two days after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks.

Arledge (6-1, 190 pounds) is the third player to commit to Arkansas from Sheridan, the Class 5A state champion last season. Other Sheridan commits to the Razorbacks are senior right-handed pitcher Tyler Cacciatori and junior catcher Cooper Oliphant.

As a high school sophomore, Arledge was 4-0 with a 0.60 ERA in 14 appearances. He earned two saves, including one in the Yellowjackets' 2-0 victory over Benton in the state championship game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arledge said his fastball sits around 84-86 mph and has touched 87 mph, and he also throws a curveball and a changeup. Chase Brewster -- coach of the Arkansas Sticks, Arledge's travel summer team -- said Arledge projects to increase his velocity quite a bit by the time he makes it to college.

Arledge is Arkansas' 12th public commitment for the Class of 2021. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

Love moves to new spot

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has named Pauline Love as the Razorbacks' new recruiting coordinator.

Love, from Luxora, came with Neighbors to Arkansas as an assistant coach in 2017 after coaching stops at McNeese State and Southern Miss., where she was a three-time first-team All-Conference USA selection.

GOLF

Matthews, Kim advance

Brooke Matthews and Dylan Kim of the University of Arkansas both advanced Wednesday in the round of 64 at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Matthews, a Rogers native and the tournament's No. 18 seed, lost the first hole to Auston Kim before reeling off a 6-and-4 victory. Matthews made eight birdies in the match, which she finished at the 14th hole.

She'll play Andrea Lee at 8:45 a.m. today in the round of 32. Lee, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., was a 6-and-5 winner over Sabrina Iqbal.

Dylan Kim, of Sachse, Texas, and the No. 24 seed, led throughout her match and defeated Melanie Green 2 up.

Kim will face Allisen Corpuz of Kapolei, Hawaii, in the round of 32 at 7:45 a.m. today. Corpuz was a 1-up winner over China's Sophie Guo.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

