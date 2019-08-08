Taser stolen from Arkansas deputy's vehicle

FILE - The Jefferson County sheriff's office logo is shown in this file photo.

A Jefferson County deputy’s Taser was stolen early Thursday from his vehicle, authorities said.

A Dodge Charger owned by the Jefferson County sheriff's office was broken into around 1 a.m. while it was parked at the Ridgeway Estates apartment complex, a report said.

Deputies said surveillance footage at the complex showed two males, being driven by a middle-aged woman in a silver four-door Toyota Corolla, entering the law enforcement vehicle. Deputies said a Taser and Taser cartridge were missing.