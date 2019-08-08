This date in baseball

1903 A week after pitching his first doubleheader victory, Joe "Iron Man" McGinnity of the New York Giants scored a double victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-1 and 4-3. In the second game, he stole home.

1920 Howard Ehmke of the Detroit Tigers pitched the fastest 1-0 game in American League history -- 1 hour, 13 minutes, for a victory against the New York Yankees.

1988 The first night game scheduled in the 74-year history of Chicago's Wrigley Field's was postponed with the Cubs leading the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 after heavy rains started in the bottom of the fourth inning. Philadelphia's Phil Bradley led off the game with a home run, but all numbers were wiped out when the rain came.

1992 Oakland's Dennis Eckersley had his consecutive save record snapped at 40. His consecutive save records -- 36 consecutive to start a season, and 40 consecutive over two seasons -- ended trying to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals. Eckersley gave up a two-out, two-run single to Gregg Jefferies to give the Royals a 3-2 lead. But the Athletics came back to win the game in the ninth, 5-3.

1997 Randy Johnson struck out 19, matching the major league record for left-handers he had tied earlier this season, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-0.

1998 Paul Molitor stole his 500th base in Minnesota's 6-3 loss to Baltimore become the fifth player with 3,000 hits and 500 steals. Molitor joined Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Eddie Collins and Lou Brock.

2000 Darren Dreifort of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit two home runs and was the winning pitcher in a 7-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

2001 Damion Easley went 6 for 6 with a home run and three RBI as Detroit pounded Texas 19-6.

2016 Brandon Crawford became the first major league player in 41 years to get seven hits in a game, putting the San Francisco Giants ahead to stay with an RBI single in the 14th inning of an 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins. Crawford tripled, doubled and had five singles in eight at-bats.

2018 Milwaukee's Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames hit consecutive first-inning home runs to spoil the debut of San Diego's Brett Kennedy in the Brewers 8-4 victory over the Padres.

2018 Jacob deGrom struck out 10 over six innings, received rare significant run support and earned his first victory in nearly two months as the New York Mets blanked the Cincinnati Reds 8-0. Brandon Nimmo tied a team record with three doubles and drove in three runs as the Mets won for the 22nd time in their last 66 games. DeGrom (6-7) ended a seven-start winless streak, allowing four hits in a 100-pitch outing and lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77.

Today's birthdays Yandy Diaz 28; Greg Garcia 30; Anthony Rizzo 30.

Sports on 08/08/2019