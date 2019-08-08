3 teens charged with vandalism at Arkansas cemeteries

Three teens have been charged with felonies related to vandalism that occurred at two southern Arkansas cemeteries, authorities in Cleveland County said.

Chief Deputy Gary Young said one 16-year-old boy was arrested on July 31 for destruction of headstones at Marks Cemetery near New Edinburg and 14-year-old and 15 year-old girls were referred to juvenile court in connection to vandalism that occurred at Friendship Cemetery at Woodlawn.

“They are all facing multiple felony charges of removal or destruction of a cemetery marker or grave marker,” he said. “I believe nine headstones were damaged at Marks and eight markers were damaged at Friendship.”

The vandalism at Marks Cemetery occurred in January and the damage done at Friendship Cemetery occurred last week.

Young said the two cases are unrelated.