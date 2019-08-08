Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen escapes northeast Arkansas lockup

by Ginny Monk | Today at 2:16 p.m. 0comments

Authorities are looking for a teenager who walked away from a youth lockup in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

The Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center is for low-risk youth, and does not have a fence, according to an Arkansas Department of Human Services news release.The facility operates under the DHS Division of Youth Services.

Kashundra Davis, 15, walked out of her dorm and away from the campus at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff chased her but couldn’t catch up, according to the release.

The Harrisburg Police Department posted on Facebook, asking that anyone with knowledge of Davis’ location contact the Poinsett County Dispatch at 870-578-2116.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT