Teen escapes northeast Arkansas lockup

Authorities are looking for a teenager who walked away from a youth lockup in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

The Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center is for low-risk youth, and does not have a fence, according to an Arkansas Department of Human Services news release.The facility operates under the DHS Division of Youth Services.

Kashundra Davis, 15, walked out of her dorm and away from the campus at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff chased her but couldn’t catch up, according to the release.

The Harrisburg Police Department posted on Facebook, asking that anyone with knowledge of Davis’ location contact the Poinsett County Dispatch at 870-578-2116.