$75,000 payout set in harassment case

A woman who filed sexual-harassment claims against a former superintendent has reached a $75,000 settlement with the Fayetteville school district.

Shae Lynn Newman, now an elementary school teacher, agreed to withhold taking action against the district in return for the payment, according to the agreement. Her attorney, Suzanne Clark, said in March that Newman was considering legal action. Newman signed the settlement July 26, and Superintendent John Colbert signed Tuesday.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dismissed Newman's complaint against the district in September about how her claims against former Superintendent Matthew Wendt were handled.

The school district claims no liability, wrongdoing or discrimination under the terms of the settlement with Newman.

"Fayetteville Public Schools can confirm that its insurance carrier has negotiated and agreed to a settlement of all employment-related claims of a current employee that have been the focus of recent media reports," a district statement said. "The settlement agreement is funded solely by the insurance carrier. The settlement agreement does not require the expenditure of any funds of Fayetteville Public Schools."

Of the $75,000, $48,666 will go to Newman and $26,333 will go to Clark's law firm. The agreement resolves and settles all claims against the school district.

Newman worked as a receptionist in Wendt's office and the two had a personal relationship, according to court documents. She filed sexual-harassment complaints against him in March 2018 with the school district and in May 2018 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Court documents showed Wendt and Newman exchanged nearly 12,500 text messages and 936 cellphone calls between September 2017 and March 2018. Logs list Wendt as the caller 60% of the time. Texts included long messages from Wendt, many using demeaning and vulgar language toward Newman.

The School Board fired Wendt in June 2018, citing a breach of contract by violating the district's sexual-harassment policy. A lawsuit Wendt filed against Newman was tossed out in November. Wendt's lawsuit against the district for wrongful termination was dismissed in March.

