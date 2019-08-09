Arkansas, Rice finalize 2021 football game

A Rice helmet sits near the end zone during the second half of of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

— Arkansas will host Rice in the 2021 football season opener, according to a Friday press release.

The Razorbacks and Owls are scheduled to play Sept. 4, 2021, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The teams have not met since they were Southwest Conference members in 1991. Arkansas leads the all-time series with a record of 35-29-3.

More from WholeHogSports Arkansas future nonconference games

Rice replaces Missouri State as the Razorbacks' season opener in 2021. Arkansas has moved its scheduled game against the Bears to Sept. 17, 2022.

In May, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on the potential move, outlining a unique scheduling maneuver that involved two other teams, Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play all four of the other teams included in the scheduling reshuffle between the years 2021-27.

The Razorbacks' 2021 nonconference schedule is complete with the addition of the Rice game. Arkansas also is scheduled to host Texas on Sept. 11, Georgia Southern on Sept. 18 and UAPB on Oct. 23 that year.

Arkansas' 2021 schedule will also include games against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 25 and Missouri on Nov. 27 in Little Rock, according to contracts. The schedule will also include games with dates yet to be determined against Auburn and Mississippi State in Fayetteville, and at Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia.