Browns display offensive firepower

Quarterback Baker Mayfield went 5 for 6 for 77 yards and a touch- down to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 30-10 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday in the NFL exhibition opener for both teams in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND -- Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to end his only series, superstar Odell Beckham Jr. never put on his helmet and the Cleveland Browns gave a brief preview of their offensive firepower during a 30-10 victory over the Washington Redskins in an exhibition opener Thursday night.

Mayfield picked up where he left off following his "dangerous" rookie season, firing a 24-yard TD pass to Rashard Higgins as the Browns went no-huddle and drove 89 yards in just 2:13 to open the game.

They did it while Beckham, the Browns' major offseason acquisition, was kept on the sideline along with Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry by first-year Coach Freddie Kitchens.

Mayfield didn't need his top targets. He misfired on his first pass, but was otherwise flawless, going 5 of 6 for 77 yards and a perfect 158.3 rating before turning Cleveland's offense over to backup Drew Stanton.

While the Browns' quarterback situation is finally settled, the Redskins' is incomplete.

Case Keenum, who is in a three-way competition with Colt McCoy and rookie Dwayne Haskins, started and threw a 46-yard TD pass -- thanks to a miscommunication by Cleveland's defense -- to receiver Robert Davis in the first quarter. He finished 4 of 9 for 60 yards.

McCoy was kept out after being tripped in practice this week. He's still recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg last season and the Redskins didn't want to take any chances.

Haskins, who set numerous passing records during one season as Ohio State's starter, completed a 27-yard pass on his first attempt. However, he badly underthrew a pass in the second quarter and was picked off by rookie linebacker Mack Wilson, who returned it 40 yards for a TD to give the Browns a 14-7 lead.

Haskins threw a second pick later in the half. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 117 yards.

Browns rookie Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returned a punt 86 yards for a TD in the final minutes.

GIANTS 31, JETS 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass in his only series and opened speculation on how long he will have to wait to replace Eli Manning.

Sam Darnold and the Jets looked just as good on their opening series for new Coach Adam Gase, going 75 yards in seven plays against a defense that many think is the Giants' weak link. Darnold hit passes of 32 and 28 yards before finding Jamison Crowder from 3 yards.

BILLS 24, COLTS 16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With LeSean McCoy resting, and Frank Gore limited to two series, rookie running back Devin Singletary got the Bills off to a running start.

On Buffalo's fourth drive, Singletary showed off the shiftiness that led to the Bills drafting him in the third round. He accounted for 16 yards rushing and 21 receiving as part of a 46-yard drive that ended with Matt Barkley hitting Cam Phillips for an 8-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring 5½ minutes into the second quarter.

TITANS 27, EAGLES 10

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup.

Nate Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter. He fell backward after a personal foul by Isaiah Mack and immediately went to the sideline. Sudfeld threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel and finished 10 of 18 for 177 yards.

DOLPHINS 34, FALCONS 27

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Josh Rosen threw for 191 yards and directed three scoring drives of more than 60 yards. Rosen went 13 for 20 with no touchdowns and one interception and played half the game. He's competing for the quarterback job with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who worked the first two Dolphins series and led them to a field goal.

Atlanta backup Matt Schaub threw for 172 yards and led the team to four scores in the first half.

PATRIOTS 31, LIONS 3

DETROIT -- Jakobi Meyers caught two touchdown passes in an impressive preseason debut, and New England drubbed Detroit.

Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford didn't play, and plenty of other key players were also spectators. Myers stood out for New England. The undrafted rookie caught scoring passes from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in the second quarter. He finished with six catches for 69 yards.

RAVENS 29, JAGUARS 0

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives in three possessions and Baltimore's defense throttled Jacksonville backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Jaguars played without quarterback Nick Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP who was signed as a free agent in March. Foles was one of 32 players who were either injured or rested by Coach Doug Marrone in the preseason opener, which came after the teams held two joint practices earlier in the week.

PANTHERS 23, BEARS 13

CHICAGO -- With Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro battling for the Chicago kicking job, the best kicking effort came instead from Carolina rookie Joey Slye. He made field goals of 42, 55 and 29 yards.

Carolina quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier enjoyed solid efforts, with Cam Newton sitting out to rest his shoulder after offseason surgery. Allen started and completed 7 of 11 for 76 yards, while Grier completed 9 of 16 for 77 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

PACKERS 28, TEXANS 26

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- DeShone Kizer was 8 for 13 with 102 yards and a touchdown as Green Bay topped Houston. Tim Boyle added two second-half touchdown passes for the Packers as Aaron Rodgers had the night off.

With Deshaun Watson not playing and A.J. McCarron sidelined with a thumb injury, Job Webb, the only other quarterback on the Texans' roster, played the entire game. The 10th-year veteran was 25 for 40 for 286 yards a touchdown and two interceptions.

