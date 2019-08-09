Former Hog goes deep twice against Keuchel

MIAMI -- Brian Anderson's personal milestone was part of the Miami Marlins' happy homecoming after a rough road trip.

Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered twice to reach 20 for the season to lead the Marlins to a 9-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

"It's good to see when you get those personal accomplishments but at the end of the day it's nice see us playing better ball," Anderson said. "I'm just trying to get better pitches to hit. I still have a lot of room to develop."

Elieser Hernandez pitched six shutout innings as the Marlins snapped a six-game losing streak and beat the NL East-leading Braves at home for the first time this season after six previous losses. Hernandez (2-4) allowed 2 hits, struck out 7 and walked 2. The right-hander retired 11 consecutive batters before Ronald Acuna's leadoff single in the sixth.

Hernandez also got his first career hit with a single in the fifth.

Starlin Castro had two hits and drove in three runs, and Jon Berti went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI for Miami.

The Marlins chased Atlanta starter Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) with a five-run fourth capped by Anderson's second home run and 20th of the season for an 8-0 lead. Anderson's drive landed in the walkway above the left-center wall for his first career multi-home run game.

Anderson is hitting .400 with 4 home runs and 6 RBI in his last 7 games.

Miami also got run-scoring singles from Berti and Jorge Alfaro, and Castro's RBI double in the inning.

Keuchel (3-5) allowed 8 runs and 10 hits in 32/3 innings, his shortest outing since joining the Braves on June 10.

"Today it just seemed like they took some advantage of some hitters' counts whether it was early or I was behind with some rolling cutters," Keuchel said. "There wasn't really many things to enjoy about tonight."

CUBS 12, REDS 5 Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits as part of a 30th birthday celebration, Nicholas Castellanos added to his surge with a pair of home runs and Chicago beat Cincinnati for its biggest NL Central lead of the season. The Cubs' sixth victory in seven games gave them a 3½-game margin over the idle Brewers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 12, BLUE JAYS 6 Gio Urshela hit two home runs for the second consecutive game and New York outslugged rookie Bo Bichette and Toronto to extend its winning streak to a season-best nine games. Bichette became the first player in major league history to double in nine consecutive games.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 8 Jordy Mercer's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth gave Detroit a victory over Kansas City. Tigers starter Matt Boyd gave up 5 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks in a season-worst 22/3 innings. Boyd entered the game fourth in the American League with 187 strikeouts, but only had one against the Royals.

RED SOX 3, ANGELS 0 Chris Sale righted himself and struck out 13 over eight two-hit innings, Sam Travis hit a two-run home run and Boston beat Los Angeles. Sale (6-11) had allowed 14 runs over 9 innings during his previous 2 starts, both against the rival New York Yankees. He carved up the Angels in his 13th outing with double-digit strikeouts this season.

INDIANS 7, TWINS 5 Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, Mike Clevinger had nine strikeouts in seven innings, and Cleveland beat Minnesota in the first game of this four-game series between the AL Central front-runners. The victory cut the Twins' division lead to one game. The Indians are 40-16 since June 4, the best record in baseball in that span.

Brian Anderson

Dallas Keuchel

