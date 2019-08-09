Sections
Arkansas man arrested in child porn case, AG says

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:27 a.m. 0comments

A Sheridan man is accused of downloading and viewing child sexual exploitation material, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on Friday.

Larry Lee Brooks, 32, was arrested and charged with ten counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Special Agents with the Cyber Crime Unit seized a laptop, a computer, three Xboxes and multiple hard drives containing several sexually explicit files of children, a news release from Rutledge's office said.

Grant County jail records show Brooks was arrested on Aug. 2 and released on his own recognizance on Monday.

