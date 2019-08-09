Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gunshot injures St. Joe 3-year-old

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:49 a.m. 0comments

A 3-year-old child was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital on Wednesday evening after being shot, authorities with the Searcy County sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell said deputies were called about 6 p.m. to the area of South Woolum Road in St. Joe in reference to a shooting. He said deputies found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

No further information on the child's condition was available on Thursday.

Cassell said one person was in custody in connection with the shooting, but he said he couldn't release information yet.

The Arkansas State Police has been called to assist in the investigation.

Metro on 08/09/2019

Print Headline: Gunshot injures St. Joe 3-year-old

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT