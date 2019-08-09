Gunshot injures St. Joe 3-year-old

A 3-year-old child was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital on Wednesday evening after being shot, authorities with the Searcy County sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell said deputies were called about 6 p.m. to the area of South Woolum Road in St. Joe in reference to a shooting. He said deputies found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

No further information on the child's condition was available on Thursday.

Cassell said one person was in custody in connection with the shooting, but he said he couldn't release information yet.

The Arkansas State Police has been called to assist in the investigation.

