GEORGE WILKEN: In right direction

I once heard a talk on people's values and a person's general outlook on life. The theme of the talk was that people act and react to life based on the era of their upbringing.

For instance, if you are a senior born during the 1940s and received much of your experience in life during the years that followed, you would generally have a certain set of values and an outlook on life taught to you by your parents and those you came in contact with. Since this was the time of my life experience, including learning right from wrong, I can identify similar views that I have, to a great degree, in my contemporaries.

For our children, my wife and I attempted to pass along the values we were taught and the sense of right from wrong and overall approach to life that we were living. We essentially taught that all people, regardless of color or other potential differences, should be treated kindly and to try and understand what motivated people to do certain things. One of the main ideas we expressed was the difference between reality and fantasy. Television was a defining influence in their upbringing, and we felt they should be armed to be able to evaluate fact from falsehood.

As time has progressed, as a country and as a people, we have seen much happening that has eroded the family unit and the values that our country holds so dear. There is an ever-present desire to fix blame and, in doing so, evade many crucial issues that affect us daily as a people. Most recently gun-related activity has taken innocent lives and to a great extent has motivation that in some ways is murky or in others is connected to the person's understanding or misunderstanding of daily events and life in general. Mental health may be a defining issue in some of the shootings.

Some of what we have seen with gun violence could relate back to family influence or lack of it. Other events have been guided by unforgivable rhetoric that does not belong in our daily lives. There is a lot of anger in our world, and we need to collectively calm it down through personal action. Young people today have more information to go through and to make sense of, and need the help and understanding of their parents.

Our leaders from the top down need to understand that their words carry significance, and in some cases may trigger a person who is literally on the edge of carrying out a despicable act. The media must also understand that dramatizing and overreporting of these tragedies needs to be toned down. Social media needs to be monitored for any and all statements by possible perpetrators and their possible intentions. This is the age of computers, and monitoring should be a relatively uncomplicated task through word or phrase recognition.

By and large, families should recognize changes in demeanor, habits or even suspicions of family members or others and report them for investigation by authorities. This is not invasion of a person's rights, but rather a step taken in the right direction to save both that person and perhaps others from potential tragedy.

I believe, in short, that the family is the key to many of the problems we have in this country with respect to violence of all kinds. Law enforcement authorities can only do so much, often in retrospect, and they need the help that all of us can provide. Hate and violence are our problems, individually and as a nation.

------------v------------

George Wilken lives in Little Rock.

Editorial on 08/09/2019