• Manuel Torres, 51, a former Lee County, N.C., sheriff's deputy, has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit challenging his dismissal, claiming that his religious beliefs, which bar him from being alone with a woman who is not his wife, prevented him from training a female deputy.

• Curt Brockway, 39, a U.S. Army veteran from Superior, Mont., accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy who refused to remove his hat during the national anthem at a county rodeo, believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do, his attorney said.

• Karen Ramunno of Biddeford, Maine, posted a video on social media of a mother duck who brought traffic to a standstill in both directions as it guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane city street.

• Helen Kim, 59, the owner of two brothels in Dallas, pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2018 sting operation that included her agreeing to provide 20 women for sex at a cost of $2,000 each for clients she thought were out-of-town businessmen partying at a hotel, federal prosecutors said.

• Zuleikha Hassan, a member of Kenya's National Assembly, was ejected from the assembly floor during a legislative session because she was holding her 5-month-old child for whom she was unable to make last-minute baby-sitting arrangements.

• John Bogino, a Milton, Ga., farmer who says his pet miniature donkey named Sammy was literally scared to death by the noise and light flashes from this year's Fourth of July fireworks, is pushing the state to pass "Sammy's law" to limit fireworks to non-explosive, non-aerial varieties.

• Jesse Azbill, 34, of Waterloo, Iowa, accused of allowing a 12-year-old boy to drive his car, which struck and injured a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle, faces child-endangerment and causing-serious-injury charges, police said.

• Dee Wayne Bray Jr., 48, a lawyer whose attorney's license was suspended for health reasons, threatened to kill judges in the courthouse in Cumberland County, N.C., authorities said, and was arrested on a felony charge of threatening an executive, legislative or court officer.

• John Burghardt, 71, of Evansville, Ind., accused of shooting and wounding a man before being tackled during an argument in January at a weekly bingo game held by a Veterans of Foreign Wars post, was convicted on six charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

A Section on 08/09/2019