Iran captive’s wife asks Trump to help

WASHINGTON -- Pressing for the United States to do more to secure the release of her husband, a U.S. citizen, from years in one of Iran's most notorious prisons, Hua Qu appealed to President Donald Trump on Thursday by invoking the name of another detainee he has helped navigate a foreign justice system: A$AP Rocky.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Qu said she has seen no progress on the case of her husband, Xiyue Wang, since the United States withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018. She urged the Trump administration to restart diplomatic talks with Tehran -- if for no other reason than to help her husband and at least three other U.S. citizens known to be detained in Iran.

Wang, a naturalized U.S. citizen and Princeton University graduate student who traveled to Iran in 2016 for research, was convicted of espionage -- a charge his family and colleagues deny.

"My husband and our family have become innocent victims in an ever-intensifying quarrel between world powers," said Qu, a Chinese citizen.

She added: "Mr. Rocky just quickly got released after two days of intervention from Mr. President. I believe the ordeal of my husband and other unjust detention cases deserve the same level of attention."

Rocky was released from a Swedish jail earlier this month, pending a verdict in his assault trial, after Trump sent his international envoy for hostage affairs to Stockholm on the rapper's behalf. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also weighed in through Swedish diplomats, and Trump used his Twitter feed to press the case for Rocky, who came to the president's attention through celebrities Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West.

This week marked the third year of Wang's imprisonment, which Qu was quick to point out was twice as long as the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

She said she discussed the case with the State Department last week but said, "there has literally been no progress."