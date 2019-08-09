Lake Hamilton hosts 52 anglers

Hot Springs and Lake Hamilton will host 52 of the best anglers in the FLW organization who are competing for $300,000 today through Sunday at the FLW Cup.

The FLW Cup is the championship event of the Fishing League Worldwide tournament system. It includes the top 40 Angler of the Year points leaders from the FLW Tour, the 2018 FLW Cup champion, the 2018 FLW Tour Angler of the Year, the 2018 Bass Fishing League All-American champion, The Bass Federation boater champion, the six divisional champions from the FLW Costa Series, and the two teammates from the College Fishing National Championship.

Arkansans entered are Billy McCaghren of Mayflower and Larry Nixon of Bee Branch.

Nixon, who has come close to winning the FLW Cup several times, was in contention until the final round in 2005 before being edged by his close friend George Cochran of Hot Springs.

"George and I were on the same kind of pattern, but I had a little slip-up there at the end," Nixon said.

The presumptive favorite, Nixon said he knows Lake Hamilton very well. He acknowledged that the lake will be busy on the last weekend before school starts, and that anglers will have to contend with a lot of recreational traffic.

"You just hope to catch your fish early if you can before all that gets started," Nixon said. "If you're fishing the bank, ski boats and the like will mess that up pretty quick."

Also in the field will be David Dudley of Lynchburg, Va. He became the first to win four FLW Angler of the Year titles this year. As winner of the 2003 FLW Cup, he said he also intends to become the first two-time FLW Cup winner at Lake Hamilton.

"The most exciting thing for me is to get the chance to fish for $300,000," Dudley said. "It gets my blood flowing."

Tennessean Brad Knight will have something to say about that. He won the 2018 FLW Cup on Lake Ouachita, a tough tournament he won with an unconventional technique. Lake Hamilton will be even tougher, but Knight said he embraces the challenge.

"Some people call it 'junk-fishing', but I call it hustle," Knight said. "We're going to have to mix it up, and it will be all about putting in the hustle. You have just as good of a shot of winning with a buzzbait as you do drop-shotting brush piles. We're going to be able to catch fish however we feel most comfortable, but every decision and every fish catch will be critical."

Takeoffs will be at 6:30 a.m. today through Sunday at the Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery near Hot Springs. Weigh-ins are at 5 p.m. daily at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, before the final weigh-in, country music performer Trace Adkins will stage a free concert on the weigh-in stage at Bank OZK Arena.

Off the water, fans can enjoy the FLW Expo at the Hot Springs Convention Center, which houses Bank OZK Arena. It will be held all three days from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will feature displays from more than 100 exhibitors.

On Saturday and Sunday, fans may attend the Bass & BBQ Festival, which will feature barbecue from area vendors. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Arkansas charities.

