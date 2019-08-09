Little Rock mayor names 20 to opportunity zone task force

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has named 20 people who will serve on a task force that will study how the city can leverage its opportunity zones.

The team of developers, bankers and civic leaders will study how the city can attract investors to the federally designated economically distressed zones where new investments can be eligible for preferential tax treatment.

At a panel discussion that hosted officials from Washington, D.C., on Monday, Scott said using opportunity zones is one way to revitalize disadvantaged areas.

The task force will be chaired by Will Rockefeller of the Winrock Group. Martie North Hamilton, director of community development at Simmons Bank, will serve as a co-chair, according to a Friday news release from the city.

The task force also includes: