Arkansas man arrested in connection with 3-year-old boy being shot

A man was arrested and charged with a felony on Friday after he fired a gun outside his home in Searcy County and struck a 3-year-old child, authorities with the Searcy County sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell said deputies were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the area of South Woolum Road in St. Joe in reference to a child being shot in the head. The 3-year-old child was then flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Chief Deputy Dewayne Pierce said the child has been released from the hospital and is back home.

Cassell and his officers went to the area where the shooting took place and made contact with Rowland Kent “Tom” Wyatt, 67, who appeared to be intoxicated, a news release said.

Wyatt would tell officers on Thursday that he came out of his residence and fired the gun. The child, along with an older child and two adults, were walking down South Woolum Road when the shooting occurred.

Wyatt has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of third-degree battery. He is currently being held in the Searcy County jail in lieu of $45,000 bond.