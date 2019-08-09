Man arrested in carjacking where Arkansas woman was dragged, injured, police say

Police said a man took a woman's car at a Jacksonville car wash, dragging her alongside the vehicle for several feet.

A man who took a vehicle and dragged its owner several feet when she tried to stop him has been arrested, Jacksonville authorities said.

Bryan James has been arrested in connection to the carjacking that occurred Tuesday at Mr. Bubble Car Wash on 1st Street, Jacksonville Police Department spokeswoman April Kiser said.

“He is currently at JPD and will be transported to Pulaski County jail within the hour,” she said.

No charges have been released at this time.

The victim told police she was washing her vehicle at the car wash when an unknown man hopped behind the wheel. She said she attempted to stop the man by grabbing the driver’s side door, but the robber started driving away.

Officers said the carjacker dragged the victim until she fell to the ground, which resulted in her right arm being run over and her left leg being pinched by the rear tire. The woman was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock for treatment.