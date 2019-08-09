Man gets life term for '18 killing

A Mississippi County jury has convicted a northeast Arkansas man of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Biana Rainer, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Thursday.

The jury, made up of six men and six women, recommended a life sentence in an Arkansas prison, plus 15 years for firearm enhancement, for Harold Bennett of Walnut Ridge. Judge Cindy Thyer accepted the recommendations in sentencing Bennett.

Bennett, 44, was charged after the Blytheville Police Department arrested him on June 22, 2018.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said in 2018 that utility workers found Rainer's body at 10 a.m. on June 20, 2018, at her home in the 2000 block of West Cherry Street in Blytheville. Her body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, where coroners labeled her death a homicide.

An investigation led detectives to Bennett, a Level 4 sex offender who was wanted on a parole violation, the police said last year. Thompson said Bennett had been convicted of sex crimes in Jonesboro.

During an interview, Bennett told authorities that he had assaulted Rainer and provided investigators with details of the assault that matched the state Crime Laboratory's findings, according to police.

Metro on 08/09/2019