A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Friday morning in Fort Smith, authorities said.

Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department said around 7:51 a.m. they were called out to a wreck at Wheeler Avenue and Knoxville Street.

Officers said it appeared as if the motorcycle was traveling north and struck a dump truck that was pulling out of a work site. No further information was available, according to a post on the department’s social media page.