• Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a child trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. Authorities said a car crashed with an SUV Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood. Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn't unbuckle the child's car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman identified by media outlets as Monica Jackson, was able to undo the buckle. Together they pulled the child safely from the wreckage. Known for playing villains in films like "Heat," "Desperado" and "Con Air," Trejo, who said could smell gasoline coming from the SUV, took a page out of the hero's playbook to distract the child as firefighters successfully freed the boy's grandmother. The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries. The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the "Spy Kids" series.

• Afton Williamson, co-star of the ABC crime series "The Rookie," said she's quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced in the first season of the show, which stars Nathan Fillion as a rookie police officer. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Williamson, 34, said that throughout the filming of the show's pilot "I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department." Williamson said the treatment worsened when she was sexually harassed by a recurring guest star, bullied by executive producers and ultimately was sexually assaulted by a crew member at a wrap party. In a statement, ABC Studios referred the matter to its production partner, Entertainment One. "In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing. The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously." Entertainment One, in a statement of its own, said it takes Williamson's claims seriously. "We have initiated an independent investigation which is ongoing and as such, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time," the production company said. Williamson, who is black, was also highly critical of how her claims were handled by showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley, who is white. Williamson said she filed reports on the incidents to Hawley, but they weren't seriously investigated.

Photo by Invision

Danny Trejo

Photo by Invision

Afton Williamson

A Section on 08/09/2019