CBS-AT&T deal ends blackout of stations

The nearly three-week blackout of CBS stations on AT&T television services, including DirecTV and U-Verse, was resolved early Thursday after the two television powerhouses reached a new carriage agreement.

An estimated 6.6 million homes nationwide were included in the CBS station blackout, including an estimated 1.4 million in the Los Angeles region. Viewers in those homes missed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 60 Minutes and Norah O'Donnell's first weeks as the new host of CBS Evening News.

"These stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes," the two companies said in a statement early Thursday. "CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience."

The two companies did not provide terms of the new multiyear deal that replaced the one that expired July 19. The dispute had centered on the amount of the retransmission fees that AT&T must pay CBS for the right to broadcast the signals of 26 CBS-owned stations.

AT&T customers in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, New York, San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., also were affected by the blackout.

The new deal includes coverage of the CBS-owned Smithsonian Channel and the CBS Sports Network.

-- Los Angeles Times

Economists now see 35% recession odds

The likelihood of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months rose to 35% in an August survey of economists, from 31% forecast previously, as global trade tensions fuel economic uncertainty.

Growth in the world's biggest economy will average 2.3% this year, down from 2.5% seen in a July survey. Gross domestic product expansion is forecast to slow to a 1.8% annualized pace in the third quarter, from 3.1% in the first three months of the year and 2.1% in the second quarter. Economists see the U.S. entering its next recession in 2021.

Global growth forecasts for 2019 also were cut, to 3.2% from 3.3%. Bloomberg's survey was conducted Aug. 2 to Thursday.

Despite the uptick in recession odds, economists still see fairly healthy growth as the U.S. is buoyed by a strong labor market and robust consumer spending.

-- Bloomberg News

State stocks index climbs 3.55 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 422.58, up 3.55.

"The energy and information technology sectors led equities higher ... as the market rallied for a second-straight day on diminished concerns [about] economic growth," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Twelve stocks rose, as the three major indexes made up more ground on the big losses sustained Monday.

Uniti Group shares rose 3.65%. Tyson rose 2.89%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

