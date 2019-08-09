GOLF

Three out front

Jane Park, Anne van Dam and Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of calm conditions Thursday in the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland, shooting 8-under 63s to share the lead. Lee won the Ladies Scottish Open two years ago at Dundonald. The veteran Park and the rookie van Dam are seeking their first LPGA Tour victories. Moriya Jutanugarn was one shot back on a day of low scoring at The Renaissance Club, a resort links next to Muirfield on Scotland's East coast. Su Oh, Caroline Hedwall and Chella Choi were another shot behind. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, winless since last year's triumph at Gullane, opened with a 69. Numerous top players are skipping the event after back-to-back majors in Europe, including the winners of those championships, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (Evian Championship) and Hinako Shibuno (Women's British Open). Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 28th after a 2-under 69.

Shelton leads by 2

Robby Shelton shot a 10-under 61 on Thursday to take the lead by two strokes in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Portland Open at North Plains, Ore. Jimmy Stanger was alone in second place. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) was in a tie for third at 7 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was tied for seventh at 6 under. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) were tied for 13th at 5 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 4 under and tied for 26th. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 1-under 70. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot even-par 71.

TENNIS

Khachanov advances

Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup at windy and raucous IGA Stadium in Montreal. Celebrating his 19th birthday, Auger-Aliassime was undone by 12 double faults and a series of mistakes. Khachanov set up a quarterfinal match against third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, a 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5) winner over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. Second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Marin Cilic of Croatoa 7-6 (7), 6-4. Coming off a victory on clay in Austria for his third title of the year, Thiem will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Cristian Garin of Chile. In women's play, third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5 in Toronto. Pliskova, who can reclaim the top spot in the rankings this week, will next face Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-4. American Sofia Kenin beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-2. Kenin beat top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the previous round. In the quarterfinals, she will face sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.

BASEBALL

Price on 10-day IL

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after an MRI revealed a cyst on his left wrist. The team announced that Price, 33, was treated with a shot of cortisone in the wrist on Wednesday. Price is 7-5 record with a 4.36 ERA over 21 starts this season. Price most recently pitched Sunday against the New York Yankees after being reinstated from paternity leave. Price allowed 7 runs on 9 hits in 2 2/3 innings in New York, falling to 0-4 with a 10.59 ERA in his last four starts. Manager Alex Cora said Price told him after the game that he "didn't feel 100 percent" and "felt tight."

Kluber pitches rehab

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber pitched three innings in a minor league rehab start on Thursday, the most significant outing since a line drive broke his right forearm three months ago. Kluber, who was hit May 1 in Miami, allowed two home runs and threw 41 pitches for Class AAA Columbus in a game against Pawtucket. He struck out 2, walked 1 and retired the final 5 batters he faced. The right-hander threw another 14 pitches in the bullpen after he was pulled from the game. Kluber's next scheduled start is Tuesday for Columbus.

FOOTBALL

Quinn suspended

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, already out for the remainder of training camp and the preseason with a fractured hand, will now miss the first two regular season games due to an NFL suspension. The league announced Thursday that Quinn violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances and will be suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season. Those games are the opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium and a road game at the Washington Redskins. Quinn is eligible to return on Sept. 16, following the Cowboys' Week 2 game at Washington. Quinn is already back in Dallas, scheduled to undergo surgery on a fractured left hand that he sustained in practice earlier this week.

Browns trade Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have traded disgruntled running back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Johnson has been unhappy with his role in past seasons. He asked to be traded this year after the Browns signed suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt. Johnson, 25, has been sidelined for much of training camp with a hamstring injury. Johnson has been one of the NFL's most versatile backs over the past four seasons, rushing for 1,286 yards and catching 235 passes for 2,170.

Chiefs sign Claiborne

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal to fortify their backfield. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the deal. The Chiefs have been searching for help at cornerback all offseason, and that need became even more apparent when backup Keith Reaser suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and Kendall Fuller. That is, when he becomes eligible to play. Claiborne is suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, which means the earliest he could play is Week 5 against the Colts.

MARATHONS

Marathon cheater dies

Rosie Ruiz, whose name became synonymous with cheating in sports after she won the 1980 Boston Marathon by running only the last half-mile of the race, died July 8, according to her family and a Palm Beach County, Fla., funeral home. Ruiz, who went by Rosie M. Vivas, was 66. She died battling cancer for 10 years, her family wrote in an obituary. For eight days in 1980, Ruiz was considered the winner of marathon racing's biggest event. Not only had Ruiz won the 26.2-mile race, but she also did it in a women's record-setting time. But skepticism that Ruiz had actually won the race began nearly as soon as she crossed the finish line. Competitors noted that Ruiz didn't seem physically spent and sounded unfamiliar with the sport's common jargon. Later it was realized that no one had written Ruiz's name at any of the marathon's checkpoints. A video review of the race showed no signs of Ruiz, then 26. Four days after the Boston Marathon, it was discovered that Ruiz had taken the New York City subway to near the finish line of that city's 1979 marathon. Ruiz was credited with a time of 2:56:29, allowing her to qualify for the 1980 Boston race. Despite the avalanche of evidence against her, Ruiz never confessed to cheating. Ruiz, who was born in Cuba and came to the United States when she was 8, had lived in Palm Beach County since 1985. Ruiz is survived by Margarita Alvarez, her domestic partner of 26 years. An obituary posted by Ruiz's family made no mention of her marathon history.

