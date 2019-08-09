Profit or loss omitted by firm

Windstream Holdings Inc. released second-quarter results Thursday that reported only revenue, excluding net income or loss figures, as it continues to work through bankruptcy. Later in the day, its spinoff company, Uniti Group Inc., reported a quarterly profit of $39.5 million.

David Avery, Windstream's vice president of corporate affairs, gave no explanation for the omissions in the report. He said the company "only released adjusted results of operations (Non-GAAP) at this time."

GAAP stands for generally accepted accounting principles, a common set of standards and procedures set by policy boards that companies must follow when compiling their financial statements, according to Investopedia.com. These principles help ensure consistency in a company's financial statements, and must be followed when a company distributes these statements outside the organization.

According to Investopedia, "If a financial statement is not prepared using GAAP, investors should be cautious."

A Wall Street analyst had anticipated a loss of $2.16 per share, compared with a loss of $2.30 in the same quarter a year ago.

Windstream, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, reported adjusted revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter that ended June 30, down 7.9% from $1.4 billion in the same period last year.

In Windstream's most recent monthly operating report, filed June 30 with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York and on July 2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported a net loss for May of $30.6 million and total revenue of $427.7 million.

Windstream was delisted by the Nasdaq stock market in April. Its stock is traded under the WINMQ symbol on the over-the-counter market known as the Pink Sheets.

Windstream's shares closed Thursday at 20 cents. They have traded between 18 cents and $5.61 in the past year.

Tony Thomas, Windstream's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release that the company has operated "without material business interruption" under the reorganization plan, and its broadband service area and consumer base continue to expand. "We also continue to see strong growth in strategic sales in our enterprise business unit," he said.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Bob Gunderman said Windstream's financial plan for 2019 includes adding 30,000 new broadband subscribers. The company added 13,000 in the first half of the year, he said.

Windstream spun off Uniti Group in 2015. Uniti bought Windstream's telecom assets and leased them back to Windstream, drawing scrutiny that led to a lawsuit and eventually Windstream's seeking bankruptcy court protection in February.

Uniti, which reported its second-quarter earnings after the stock market closed, posted net income of $39.5 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or 3 cents a share, a year earlier. The results beat the average earnings estimate of 9 cents from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

The real estate investment trust, also based in Little Rock, reported revenue of $264.4 million, up 6.9% from the previous year.

Uniti's shares closed Thursday at $8.52 on the Nasdaq, up 30 cents, or 3.65%. They have traded between $7.84 and $21.33 in the past year.

Also on Thursday, Uniti's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share, payable on Oct. 15 to stockholders of record as of Sept. 30.

