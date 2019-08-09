Puerto Rico eyes governor change

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico’s representative to the U.S. Congress, meets Thursday with Thomas Rivera Schatz, president of the Puerto Rican Senate, before a private meeting with legislators and mayors in San Juan. Rivera Schatz publicly endorsed Gonzalez as the new Puerto Rican governor.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A day after Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week after street protests, top officials from new leader Wanda Vazquez's own party talked openly Thursday about their desire to see a fourth take over the position.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who played a key role in the successful court challenge to the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi after Gov. Ricardo Rossello resigned, publicly backed Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez -- Puerto Rico's non-voting representative to the U.S. Congress -- to be secretary of state, which would put her first in line to become governor if the office should be vacated again.

"If she's good over there, she would be even better here," Schatz said after he emerged from a more than four-hour meeting with 66 party members, including senators and mayors.

He said Gonzalez had everyone's support, but he added that he would not ask Vazquez to step down.

Schatz, Gonzalez and the president of the House of Representatives met with Vazquez privately Thursday night at the new governor's request. "I'm not going to lobby for anything or negotiate anything," Schatz said before the meeting, and the participants did not comment after the session.

Other members of his pro-statehood New Progressive Party were more outspoken, including Rep. Jose Melendez, who said that Gonzalez was a consensus person and that any change in the governorship should happen quickly.

"The key to breaking the bottleneck lies with Wanda Vazquez," Melendez said.

For Gonzalez to become governor, she would have to be nominated to the open secretary of state position and confirmed. Then Vazquez would have to resign, though the new governor said she did not intend to step down despite previous comments that she didn't want the job.

Gonzalez said the presidents of the House and Senate called her last weekend asking if she was available to become secretary of state as a candidate of consensus, and she agreed if it would help restore credibility and stability to Puerto Rico.

"There must be fundamental changes in the entire structure of government, in all cabinet officials and in all contracts that the government of Puerto Rico has," Gonzalez said, adding that she would meet with Vazquez later Thursday. "It's time that people and not politicians become the priority."

Gonzalez, who is also chairman of the Republican Party of Puerto Rico, also warned that the U.S. government has doubts about how the island is handling federal funds: "The specter of corruption has called into question access to those funds. ... They don't trust Puerto Rico's institutions or its officials."

Even after a Supreme Court ruling Wednesday that Pierluisi had been placed in office unconstitutionally, resulting in Vazquez swearing in as governor the same evening, people in the economically struggling territory of 3.2 million were already bracing for more turmoil.

The political establishment was knocked off balance by huge street protests spawned by anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-laced chat in which Rossello and several top aides disparaged women, gay people and victims of Hurricane Maria, among others.

On July 10, Rossello's former education secretary, former Health Insurance Administration chief and three others were arrested on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors. Islanders are also angry over the territory's protracted economic woes and slow recovery from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria.

Vasquez sought to calm the anger in a televised statement late Wednesday, saying she shares the pain of recent weeks and vowing to bring unity and stability.

"We have all felt the anxiety provoked by the instability and uncertainty," Vazquez said. "Faced with this enormous challenge and with God ahead, I take a step forward with no interest other than serving the people as I have done my whole life."

Vazquez, 59, has worked in government for more than 30 years and is the second woman to be governor. She would serve out the remainder of Rossello's term until elections in November 2020.

At least some involved in the anti-Rossello protests are calling for her ouster, too.

Critics say Vazquez was not aggressive enough as justice secretary in pursuing corruption investigations involving members of her New Progressive Party and that she did not prioritize gender violence cases. She's also been accused of ignoring investigations into alleged mismanagement of hurricane aid and of possible ethics violations.

In her statement Wednesday, Vazquez said she would work for all Puerto Ricans.

"History has brought me here without any political aspirations," she said. "I recognize that I was not chosen by the people for this position. ... But I came from those same people. I am a product of public schools. ... I know what it is to come from nothing. I know what hard work is."

