The Nation in Brief

Atlanta bans nighttime e-scooter riding

ATLANTA -- Atlanta is banning the use of electric scooters during nighttime hours during what's been a deadly summer for riders.

City officials on Thursday announced a ban on electric scooters and electric bikes from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. daily. The ban takes effect today.

"Sadly, we have seen a pattern in the recent and tragic fatalities involving scooters -- they all occurred after sunset," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement Thursday.

In Atlanta, three riders have died since May in crashes that involved a public bus, an SUV and a car. Police in the Atlanta suburb of East Point say a fourth rider was killed there Tuesday in a collision involving his scooter and a truck.

City officials said e-scooter vendors are cooperating with the request to disable the devices during the hours they're banned.

Traffic safety data showing the dangers of riding during late-night hours is "compelling," Santa Monica, Calif.-based Bird said in a statement Thursday.

Late-night and early morning travel, especially between midnight and 5 a.m., is "many times more dangerous due to impaired road users, fatigue and poor visibility," Bird said.

Representatives for San Francisco-based Lyft, also operating in Atlanta, did not immediately have a comment Thursday.

Hurricane season forecast to get busier

WASHINGTON -- Government meteorologists said Thursday that this year's hurricane season may be busier than initially expected now that summer's weak El Nino has faded away.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said the Atlantic season looks more active than normal as peak hurricane season begins. Forecasters now expect 10 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes and two to four major ones.

In May, they forecast a normal season, one or two fewer named storms and hurricanes.

Forecaster Gerry Bell said the end of El Nino means more hospitable hurricane conditions. El Nino is the periodic warming of parts of the Pacific that affects weather worldwide and dampens storm activity.

Hurricane season is June through November. So far, there have been two named storms, with one hurricane.

Second ex-FBI official sues over firing

WASHINGTON -- Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump's ire, sued the FBI and the Justice Department on Thursday over his firing.

The lawsuit, the second this week from an ex-FBI official challenging the circumstances of his termination, says the firing was part of Trump's plan to rid the bureau of leaders he perceived as disloyal to him. The complaint contends that the two officials responsible for demoting and then firing McCabe -- FBI Director Chris Wray and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- created a pretext to force him out in accordance with the president's wishes.

"Trump demanded Plaintiff's personal allegiance, he sought retaliation when Plaintiff refused to give it, and Sessions, Wray, and others served as Trump's personal enforcers rather than the nation's highest law enforcement officials, catering to Trump's unlawful whims instead of honoring their oaths to uphold the Constitution," the lawsuit says.

Spokesmen for the FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

McCabe was fired in March 2018 after a Justice Department inspector general report found he had repeatedly misstated his involvement in a news media disclosure regarding an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. McCabe has denied any wrongdoing, and said that when he felt his answers were being misunderstood, he tried to correct them.

On Tuesday, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was fired over derogatory text messages he sent about Trump, also filed a wrongful-termination suit.

Owner of neo-Nazi site told to pay $14M

HELENA, Mont. -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered the publisher of a neo-Nazi website to pay a Jewish real estate agent $14 million for inciting his readers to harass her family with hundreds of threatening and anti-Semitic messages and calls.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen entered Tanya Gersh a default judgment in her civil lawsuit after The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin refused to appear for a scheduled deposition in the case.

The judge ordered Anglin to pay Gersh more than $4 million in compensatory damages, $10 million in punitive damages and told him to permanently remove all posts, comments and images about Gersh, her husband and son.

Anglin accused Gersh of trying to run the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer out of the mountain resort town of Whitefish in 2016. He published the personal information of the Gersh family on his website and wrote to his readers, "Are y'all ready for an old fashioned troll storm?"

Gersh said she and her family received threatening and horrifying messages for months.

Anglin, who does not live in the U.S., did not immediately respond to an email for comment. Anglin faces default judgments in at least three other similar federal cases.

