Trojans name interim AD

Less than a week after University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletic Director Chasse Conque announced he's leaving for the same role at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson has named an interim replacement.

In a statement released by the school Thursday, Rogerson announced that Bob Denman will take over as the Trojans' interim athletic director and that a search for Conque's replacement has begun.

Denman is officially listed as UALR's vice chancellor emeritus of university advancement, and he is set to start on Monday. It's unclear who UALR may target or whether there is a timeline to fill the position permanently.

"In just four-and-a-half years, Chasse has led the expansion and success of our athletic programs and fundraising and brought honor to the university with the outstanding performances of our student-athletes in the classroom and on the fields and courts.," Rogerson said.

It's not the first time Denman has been appointed interim athletic director at UALR. Before Conque was hired in January 2015, Denman served as the interim for four months.

Denman graduated from UALR in 1974. He served in university administration from 2001-16, mainly in charge of fundraising, before retiring.

-- Trenton Daeschner

GOLF

Buhl wins Canadian Amateur

William Buhl, a senior at the University of Arkansas, captured the 115th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship by eight strokes Thursday at Glen Arbour Golf Course in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.

Buhl, representing his birth country of Norway, shot par on the first 17 holes, then birdied No. 18 to complete the 6,692-yard par-70 course in the 60s in all four rounds. Buhl took a five-stroke lead into the final round after shooting 69-68-67 through Wednesday.

He finished eight shots ahead of second-place finishers Calvin McCoy of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Luke Kluver of Norfolk, Neb. His second-round 68, played at the Links of Brunello on Tuesday, was a course record.

The victory earned Buhl automatic entry into the 2019 U.S. Amateur, starting Sunday in Pinehurst, N.C., and the 2020 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto in June.

-- Tom Murphy

Matthews, Kim eliminated

Brooke Matthews and Dylan Kim of the University of Arkansas both lost in the round of 32 at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, N.Y.

Matthews, a Rogers native and the tournament's No. 18 seed, lost to Andrea Lee 4-and-3 in the round of 32. She won her match in the round of 64 over Auston Kim, 6-and-4.

Dylan Kim, of Sachese, Texas, and the No. 24 seed, won her round of 64 match 2-up over Melanie Green before losing to Allisen Corpuz 4-and-3 on Thursday.

BASKETBALL

UA to play Montana

The University of Arkansas basketball team will play Montana on Nov. 16 in Walton Arena, according to the Grizzlies' schedule released this week. It will be the first time Arkansas and Montana have played.

BASEBALL

Bryant loses in Legion regional

The Bryant Black Sox lost to Festus, Mo., 2-1 in the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings, Neb., on Thursday.

Bryant (27-10) will play Texarkana, Texas, at 4 p.m. today in an elimination game.

Cade Drennan had an RBI double for Bryant in the top of the first inning that scored Logan Catton, who singled earlier in the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Isack Hamilton's RBI single tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Then, Christian Hancock's sacrifice fly gave Festus a 2-1 lead.

Coby Greiner singled with two outs in the top of the seventh inning for Bryant, but Logan Chambers struck out to end the game.

Jacob Wright took the loss for the Black Sox, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 41/3 innings while striking out 3.

Brendan Smock pitched a complete game for Festus, scattering 7 hits in 7 innings and allowing 1 run while striking out 6.

­-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 08/09/2019