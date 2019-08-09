Suspicious package on UCA campus not a threat, authorities say

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MELISSA SUE GERRITS 03/07/2014 - Students pass the Lewis Science center on UCA's campus in Conway March 7, 2014.

The University of Central Arkansas Police Department has determined a suspicious package found on campus wasn’t a threat.

Officers with the campus police department responded around 11 a.m. to a suspicious package south of the Lewis Science Center in Conway and sent out an alert to stay away from the area.

Police said the package was deemed not a threat almost 30 minutes later.