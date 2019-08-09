Sections
Taser stolen from deputy's vehicle

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:48 a.m.

A Jefferson County deputy's Taser was stolen early Thursday from his vehicle, authorities said.

A Dodge Charger owned by the Jefferson County sheriff's office was broken into around 1 a.m. while it was parked at the Ridgeway Estates apartment complex, a report said.

Deputies said surveillance footage at the complex showed two males exit a silver four-door Toyota Corolla driven by a middle-aged woman and enter the law enforcement vehicle.

Metro on 08/09/2019

Print Headline: Taser stolen from deputy's vehicle

