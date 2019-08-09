Travs hit four HRs to better Cardinals

Evan White and Cal Raleigh ht back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning Thursday to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals in front of an announced crowd of 5,892 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Luis Liberato drew a lead-off walk in the fourth inning before White hit his 14th home run of the season to left field on a 2-0 pitch. Raleigh followed with his second home run this season, which went to right field on a 2-2 pitch, to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals got a run back when Dylan Carlson led off the bottom of the fourth with his 19th home run of the season to right-center field on a 1-1 pitch.

Mike Ahmed gave the Travelers a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning with his second home run of the season, going to left field on a 3-1 pitch. The lead grew to 5-1 in the seventh inning when Dom Thompson-Williams led off with his 11th home run, going to right field on the first pitch of the inning.

Arkansas' final run came in the top of the ninth inning when Joseph Odom, who hit a one-out single to right-center field, scored on a bases-loaded walk to Liberato.

Catcher Yadier Molina, who batted second for Springfield on Thursday while on a rehab assignment as he recovers from a right thumb tendon strain, went 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts and left 2 runners on base.

Sports on 08/09/2019