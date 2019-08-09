U.S. attorney joins fight against city's violence

HOT SPRINGS -- Duane "Dak" Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said Wednesday that his office plans to work with the Garland County prosecutor to make targeted, neighborhood-oriented arrests to help quell the violence in Hot Springs.

Kees was among a gathering of public officials and community leaders who met for more than two hours Wednesday night to address a recent spike in violence within the city.

"What is happening right now, this conversation we're having, this is law enforcement," Kees told the gathering.

"This is an aspect of law enforcement, interacting with the community, learning, putting out information and talking about the issues," Kees said. "It's not just the cop on the beat, not just arrests, not just sentencing. Law enforcement is about the community, too."

In response to a rash of shooting deaths and violent incidents that have occurred within the past two months, Police Chief Jason Stachey invited church, school, government, business and law enforcement leaders to a discussion Wednesday night in the Police Department's training room.

"I would hope and pray that many other communities across the nation are having meetings similar to this after this past weekend's events," Stachey said, referring to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

"I don't have a crystal ball and we can't predict the future," Stachey said. "But I know we can't do this by ourselves, so I appreciate your input as we move forward."

City Manager Bill Burrough said it was encouraging to see people turn out to discuss the issue of violence within the city.

"We see almost every day in the newspaper, something is in there, either on the front or on the second page, of these events," he said. "We've had a rash, especially since Mother's Day, of some very heinous crimes and we really want to get our arms around that."

Stachey said the two underlying issues that have appeared after breaking down the recent homicides is an increase in "domestic and interpersonal violence."

Kees said Hot Springs is "the first jurisdiction, the first county, the first town" in the Western District of Arkansas where officials plan to introduce the program, Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Kees said 85% of all law enforcement is at the local and state level, with federal authorities doing a "very small" portion.

"We rely on the cop who has a beat," he said. "We rely on the patrol car going through the neighborhood giving us information. You don't see the FBI standing on the corner or the DEA driving through your neighborhood. That's local law enforcement."

Kees said Project Safe Neighborhoods is a philosophy of law enforcement, noting that he and Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence have a great responsibility in how they decide to charge someone.

"We are looking at who are we going to target with our limited resources," Kees said. "The goal is to take the violent offender off the street before they commit a violent crime against somebody. So how do we do that? We target them.

"We don't do mass arrests. We've learned from the data that sometimes arresting one person out of a neighborhood can reduce crime in that neighborhood by 50%. We've noticed that just targeting four square blocks in a city can lower the crime rate in that city by 50%. So it's very targeted. Very analytical data.

"Where do we get that from? From local law enforcement. That's where the partnership comes in."

Kees said when someone reads about an offender in state court getting 10 years on drug charges, they need to divide that number by six to determine how much time the offender will actually serve. But when the federal government charges them with the same crime or similar, "they will do 85% of it.

"We don't have parole," he said. "We don't do parole."

Kees said the goal of the program is to use mandatory minimums to charge armed career felons and use federal sentences to keep them off the streets longer.

"We're going to get the bad guys and they're going to federal court, not state court," he said. "And when Michelle [Lawrence] has a state court case and she calls my office up and says the best this guy is going to get is two years, but you can get him for 20 and he will do 85%. When she gives me that case, she's not being lazy, she's not shirking her responsibility, she's not passing the buck. She's doing what is best for the community.

"She's making sure that drug dealer, that violent assailant, goes away for a long time."

