DANA D. KELLEY: Warped minds

Mass shootings are anomalies; statistical and social aberrations. Each mass shooting is an individually perpetrated event, in which the shooter bears 100 percent accountability, and each is empirically unrelated to other gun massacres.

But there is a common thread: By the time any mass shooter starts pulling the trigger, he has violated a whole slew of legal and moral prohibitions. They break more serious laws and commit more civic and cardinal sins in their one day of deadly criminality than average folks do across generations.

The disconsolate fact is there's not a firearm-restriction law in the most fervent gun-control fanatic's fertile imagination that would have prevented either Dayton or El Paso.

Some want to argue that just because people will still acquire banned guns isn't a reason not to ban them. It's all the reason in the world; we shouldn't pass any law that infringes liberty when we know it will be disobeyed to the point of negating its intent.

In addition to being killers, mass shooters are also thieves, robbers, liars, bullies and sadists who deliberately, dispassionately and methodically carry out their well-planned crimes.

The definitive problem, in all such episodes, is a warped, conscience-devoid mind. Trying to warp our laws won't straighten out a mind that rationalizes mass murder.

Murder is a crime, all the time. Killings often spike over Memorial Day weekend, but it would not affect homicidal criminals to pass a new law specifically banning murder on that weekend. The only way we could ever stop Memorial Day murders is to remove that holiday from the calendar.

Banning this gun or that won't affect mass shooters unless we can remove such weapons from Earth. And with countless millions of large-magazine AK-47s in China and Russia just waiting to be black-marketed here, a ban on that model and others like it will have no effect on crime except to make criminals of millions of law-abiding, gun-owning Americans.

It's worth remembering that during the 28 years in which Chicago banned handguns, the city suffered more than 16,000 handgun homicides and nearly 100,000 shootings. And also recalling that the worst school mass shooting in U.S. history (32 killed, 17 injured) was committed using a couple of handguns.

How about instead of foolish, wishful dreams of disarming the world, we change some laws that could actually prevent mass shootings?

There are facts in these cases that reveal some valuable insights. Among young mass shooters, specifically, there's a strong association with violence-related school misconduct resulting in suspensions.

Decades of juvenile legal theory sought to prevent minor mistakes made by adolescents from marring their adult lives. But growing evidence indicates that warped, violent attitudes and tendencies aren't something young teens grow out of.

Student suspension data aren't public information right now, but whenever a suspension is the result of behavior that includes violence, guns or murderous ideas (like the Dayton shooter's reported "hit list" while in high school), it should become not only public, but also be promptly shared with local law enforcement.

Most school suspensions are for inconsequential infractions. But those few that exhibit a truly warped mentality about murder or death or violence are serious business. Above a certain age, say 13 or 14, such suspensions should permanently go on a student's public record, which will require new legislation.

Inclusion on a "warped, threatening or prone to violence" suspension list could well have facilitated interventions at Jonesboro, Ark.; Littleton, Colo.; Newtown, Conn.; Parkland, Fla.; Rockford, Wash.; and, yes, Dayton, Ohio--possibly saving 75 lives.

The Sutherland Springs shooter (26 killed) was suspended at least six times in high school. The Orlando nightclub shooter (49 killed) was suspended from high school for nearly 50 days.

Once placed on the violent suspension list, students' social media should come under greater scrutiny as well. And if it reveals pictures with guns, threats or target lists, or other anomalous violent content, that student gets referred to police as a potential active threat to be interviewed as a preventive measure. After leaving school, the violent suspension registry ought to be formally updated (and local police awareness notched up) whenever any listed person winds up getting convicted of a threatening, violent or gun-related crime as an adult.

That resulting compilation would become an extremely accurate "hot watch" list for any community's law enforcement agencies, and also an emergency highlighted entry submitted to national background check databases for gun purchases.

Most people and most gun-owners would never have to worry about winding up on such a list. Those with warped thinking about violence and killing wouldn't be able to avoid it--they are already getting suspended in school, and already posting disturbing content on social media.

The data-collection power of our school systems is immense in its scope and detail. We should harness it to identify young people at extra-high-risk for violence, and share that information with law enforcement to help protect other students, society, and even the affected individuals from themselves.

This kind of non-invasive, highly targeted and likely lifesaving legislation should have few opponents. Maybe the Arkansas General Assembly can devise a prototype for the nation.

------------v------------

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.

Editorial on 08/09/2019