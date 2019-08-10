2nd Friday Doings

In spite of the warm, humid weather, there was a great crowd out at Second Friday Night Art in downtown Little Rock.

We started at HAM (Historic Arkansas Museum) and looked at their exhibits and art, plus all the items in the gift store before moving on to the Butler Center.

My son’s music teacher from middle school was performing with his band, and the music was amazing.

Celebrating all types of art!

At the Butler Center, they also had a display set up from Drain Smart.

Drain Smart is a public art and environmental education program that uses murals on storm drains to communicate the function and importance of storm drains.

Many people may not really think about the link between street litter, storm drains, and water quality. Municipal storm drains flow directly to our streams, rivers, and lakes, meaning litter and other pollutants on the street end up in our waterways too.

Drain Art gives artists the opportunity to express themselves via semi-permanent public art in a series of a small-scale outdoor storm drain murals. The drain art makes people think twice before disposing of anything down a storm drain. Several cities across Arkansas are participating in this project. They are always looking for sponsors, and encourage neighborhood associations to help.



To learn more about this very worthwhile project visit:

We ended our evening at Buenos Aires restaurant. I have had their excellent empanadas delivered via chef shuttle or bite squad for years, but never actually went to the restaurant. It was not a great experience. I hope it was just a bad night, and not a common problem. We were there for almost 2 hours with slow service and bad food. After a 20 minute wait after ordering our food, the appetizer empanadas (which were excellent) arrived with our meal, not before it. My “skirt steak” was tough as a boot and although ordered medium rare, was well-done.

The vegetables and fries that accompanied it were cold. Pre-dinner salads for two of our diners came after their meal. It was a comedy of errors with the empanadas as the only saving grace.



Although our dining experience could have been better, we still had fun and are making plans for next month!