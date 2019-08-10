Bauer impresses in debut as Reds jump on Cubs

CINCINNATI -- Trevor Bauer made quite a first impression in his new ballpark. The Reds are looking for a lot more in their final push to get back into the race.

Bauer fanned 11 batters in his home debut Friday night, and Aristides Aquino homered again as Yasiel Puig's replacement, leading Cincinnati to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Stuck on the outer edge of the NL Central race all season, the Reds made a deal to shake things up last week, sending Puig -- their hottest hitter at midseason -- to Cleveland for Bauer as part of a three-team trade. The deal worked out both ways in Bauer's first start with the Reds in front of 31,569 fans at Great American Ball Park.

"It's a great sign," Manager David Bell said. "You saw what he's capable of doing. That was a big start for our team."

Bauer (10-8) struggled in his first start with the Reds, trying too hard during a 5-4 loss in Atlanta. On the mound at hitter-friendly Great American, he kept a hot Cubs offense in check, allowing three hits in seven innings, including Nicholas Castellanos' third home run of the series.

"It's nice to be able to get back on track," said Bauer, who threw 106 pitches. "That was a really good time."

Chicago was coming off a 12-5 victory in the series opener that featured a season-high 19 hits. Bauer escaped two-on threats in the fourth and sixth innings, fanning Ian Happ on a 96-mph fastball to finish off the sixth.

Aquino, an International League All-Star, was called up to play right field when Puig was traded. He hit a two-run home run off Yu Darvish (4-6), his fourth in eight games with Cincinnati. The last player with such a power surge in their Reds introduction was Corey Patterson, who also had four home runs in 2008.

Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto had solo shots off Darvish, who allowed 4 hits, struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter in 6 innings. Darvish allowed three home runs only one other time this season, against the Reds at Wrigley Field on May 25.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of two-run home runs and Julio Teheran throws seven scoreless innings to help visiting Atlanta over Miami.

METS 7, NATIONALS 6 Todd Frazier clobbered a tying, three-run home run and Michael Conforto hit a game-ending single as host New York rallied in the ninth and beat Washington.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 2 Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth, Marcell Ozuna followed with a two-run home run, and St. Louis beat visiting Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 0 Mike Fiers tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, leading Oakland past host Chicago.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 2 Wade Miley pitched impressively against his former team, Jose Altuve hit a pivotal RBI triple in the seventh and visiting Houston beat Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 2 Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, Danny Jansen hit a three-run blast and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot as host Toronto beat New York.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 2 Edwin Jackson pitched neatly into the seventh inning in his return to Detroit, helping beat visiting Kansas City.

RED SOX 16, ANGELS 4 J.D. Martinez homered twice as host Boston routed slumping Los Angeles.

INDIANS 6, TWINS 2 Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning, Jose Ramirez had three hits and visiting Cleveland defeated Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 5 Eric Thames hit a game-ending home run to lift Milwaukee over visiting Texas.

