Bentonville brewer to expand into LR market

Bentonville-based Bike Rack Brewing, one of the top five beer producers in the state, is expanding beyond Northwest Arkansas and is now selling its brew in the Little Rock area.

Bike Rack tried to distribute its beer in the Little Rock area about a year ago, but the distribution deal didn't pan out. Jeff Charlson, one of the beer company's owners, said after establishing a strong relationship with Dallas-based Glazier's Beer & Beverage which has extensive operations in Arkansas, the time was right to expand Bike Rack's reach in the state.

"We held off a little bit on expanding distribution to focus on our own backyard," Charlson said. "We didn't want to push too fast."

Bike Rack beer will be sold in bars, package stores and retail locations, and all of the brewery's signature beers will be available. This month, the company is participating in tap takeovers in taverns and bars in and around Little Rock.

Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, a trade association for craft brewers, said having a reliable partner on the distribution end who has a strong connection to the brewer's brand is vital today. He said Bike Rack's expansion into the Little Rock market is the next logical step if the beer maker is ready to expand.

According to data from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration released recently, Arkansas' craft brewers produced nearly 37,500 barrels of beer in 2018, up less than 1% from the year earlier. A barrel of beer contains 31 gallons.

In 2018, the state's top five craft beer makers accounted for 27,686 barrels, or 73% of the state's total beer production. Little Rock based Lost Forty Brewery produced the lion's share with 14,250 barrels, or nearly 40% of the state's total. Core Brewing and Distilling in Springdale was second with 4,800 barrels, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers was third with 4,077, Bike Rack was fourth with 2,404 barrels and North Little Rock's Flyway Brewing Co. was fifth with 2,157 barrels.

Nationally, beer producers made 194.2 million barrels in 2018, down less than 1%, according to information from the Brewers Association. Of that number, craft brewers accounted for 25.6 million barrels, a 4% increase from the previous year. U.S. revenue for all beer in 2018 was $114.2 billion with craft beers sales at $27.6 billion, a 7% gain over 2017.

Earlier this month, the Brewers Association said beer production by volume from small and independent U.S. brewers saw 4% growth in the first half of 2019. At the end of June there were 7,480 active craft brewers in the U.S., according to the association, up from 6,464 for the same time last year.

