MASTERSON ONLINE: Check those ingredients

Just when I'm looking forward to chomping into my first healthy bite of a juicy "Beyond Beef" or "Impossible Burger," medical science interrupts with facts yet again. What's that they say about something appearing (in this case, tasting) too good to be true?

All you valued readers cheering the advent of the meatless burger in hopes of trimming saturated fat and other undesirable health threats from your diet might want to--hmm, how to put this?--chew a while on that decision.

Michael Roizen, founding chair of Cleveland Clinic's Wellness Institute, and physician/media star Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz) teamed to write a revealing article posted last week. They wrote that the veggie variety of meat replacements contain coconut oil, which has been linked with evidence of brain inflammation and dementia, plus a host of other ingredients that do nothing to advocate eating more veggies, and are as questionably healthy as beef they replace.

They say four ounces (who eats only a wimpy four ounces nowadays?) of an 85 percent lean, all-beef hamburger contains 260 calories, 15.6 grams of total fat with 6 grams of saturated fat, 88 milligrams of sodium and somewhere between 1 and 13 percent of recommended daily values for many vitamins. They didn't mention the added cheese.

Compare that with the Impossible Burger patty of the same size (available now in restaurants but soon on grocery shelves). The burger offers 240 calories, 14 total grams of fat (8 of which are saturated), 370 milligrams of sodium, 3 grams of fiber, plus a gram of added sugar. In other words, a few less calories, but a ton of sodium and more saturated fat than beef.

Its manufacturer in Silicon Valley (gulp) had been in a debate with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over how much soy leghemoglobin (heme) could be safely added to its product, said Bloomberg News. That's the coloring that makes the contents look and taste like meat. It now appear that hurdle has been cleared and the next stop is our nation's supermarkets.

As for the Beyond Meat Burger, the doctors say its similar-sized patty has 250 calories, 18 total grams of fat, 6 of which are saturated, 390 milligrams of sodium, and 2 grams of fiber. Oh, but wait, you also get 25 percent of your daily requirement of iron.

Medical science has known for decades that red meat changes the human gut bacteria, which produce inflammation in your body and in turn can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, cancer and brain dysfunction.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found eating only one additional serving daily of unprocessed red meat over the decades-long term of the study increased the risk of mortality by 13 percent. And an additional serving of processed red meat (hot dogs, bacon, salami) raised the risk by 20 percent, the doctors wrote.

Now, valued readers, consider that the doctors say the average American eats enough red meat to make 800 Quarter Pounders. The reason these designer plant substitutes are the most popular is the fact they taste like, what else, meat rather than vegetables. Our nation has an affection for and addiction to the flavor and texture of meat.

Yet what, of any health benefits, is being accomplished when the calorie and fat levels in the meatless and meat varieties are almost identical?

I'll not bore you with the extensive ingredient list of the Impossible Burger patties, although I will share several so you'll know: Soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil, "natural" flavors, potato protein, methyl cellulose, yeast extract, thiamine hydrochloride, etc.

The Beyond Burger is similar in many ingredients including the coconut oil and vitamin additives. It is colored with beet juice extract.

Last time I checked, beef patties are made entirely from cows.

Both doctors suggest improving our diets by opting for veggie meals like salads when we dine out, and skip the cheese. At home, they favor a quinoa black bean burger that's packed with protein and fiber. There are recipes online.

Finally, if you've just got to have a burger in your hand, why not make yourself a crispy salmon patty with whole wheat breadcrumbs? I gotta confess I do like salmon patties like Mom used to make. But when it comes to replacing my craving for less healthy steak or a juicy cheeseburger with tomato, pickles and onion, I confess. It's still no contest.

Turtles creep away

Friendly box turtles of every size can rejoice today knowing they no longer will be part of the annual turtle races on the Harrison Square. The event had become popular for children and adults each summer for many years. But when it was pointed out how stressful and painful it could be for the turtles (usually captured along Ozarks highways they try to cross without being squashed), the local powers that be who reign supreme over all things turtle decided to end the practice.

The last race I attended saw a hundred of more folks gather at the edge of a large circle chalked onto pavement at the south end of the town square. The numbered turtles were confined at the center until the signal was sounded, and they were off, most lumbering in every direction since there was no track as such. But direction didn't matter. The first one to cross the circle line was declared winner, and prizes were awarded to jubilant young owners.

But as with the controversial longtime turkey drop at the annual festival in nearby Yellville, the Harrison Turtle Derby began to draw protests against inhumane treatment that finally led to its shutdown.

I can't say consideration of turtle welfare is a bad thing, considering the innocent, harmless three-toed box turtles thrive in the relatively limited vicinity where they were born and become disoriented when scooped up by humans up and taken far from it.

Some turtles also were dropped onto the asphalt by unsure little hands of tykes who intended no harm. And while some looked downright fetching with their shells painted in festive bright colors, making them easily identified during the race, I doubt any turtle, if the least bit self-conscious about its appearance, would have preferred sunshine yellow and neon blue to the plain familiar brown it was born with.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

