Closing set for assisted care site

An assisted-living facility in Mena, built just eight years ago with millions of dollars in public financing, will close permanently this month, representatives of the business said.

Richard Black, president of the company that owns The Oaks at Mena, cited the slow process for residents to gain approval from the state Medicaid program to help pay for their care at the facility, as well as a reduction in the Medicaid reimbursement rate that the state began phasing in this year.

"We flat ran out of money," he said.

The $4 million, 30-unit facility was built in 2011 with a combination of federal and state tax credits and other financing provided through the Arkansas Development Financing Authority, he said.

After the facility closes, its ownership will be turned over to the authority, Black said.

Authority spokesman Derrick Rose didn't return a call seeking comment on Friday.

Lisa Masters, The Oaks' administrator, said all the residents have moved out or made plans to move to other facilities. Most are going to another assisted-living facility in the city, she said.

Two residents are going to a nursing home. She said that was a choice made by the residents and their families and not because of a lack of space at other facilities.

"Our residents who thought they were going to live out their lives here have now been uprooted and are being forced to make a change," she said. "They were happy. This was home to them."

The state Department of Human Services this year began phasing in a rate cut that will reduce on what it pays the 60 assisted-living facilities that participate in the Medicaid program by 14.7 percent by 2021.

The first reduction took effect July 1, lowering the rate from $80.33 per resident, per day, to $75.97.

The department had originally planned to reduce the rates by 22 percent as a result of an actuarial study by Seattle-based Milliman.

In response to complaints from facility owners, the department agreed to have the firm collect more information on costs and conduct a new study. That resulted in a recommendation that the rate be ultimately reduced to $68.51 per resident, per day, instead of $62.89.

The reduction in July hit The Oaks especially hard because all of its units are restricted to people with low incomes: $25,440 a year for an individual or $29,100 for a couple.

The facility had already been struggling because of limits on the number of Arkansans who can receive the assistance from Medicaid and delays in the enrollment process, Master said.

Four of the facility's 28 residents are waiting for approval for the help. One applied in March, two applied in May and one applied in June, she said.

Human Services Department spokesman Amy Webb said in an email that the department is required to process applications within 45 days "unless there is a need for a disability determination to be made, which would give us 90 days."

"We do have cases that are not meeting those timeliness requirements, and we are implementing some changes to improve timeliness," Webb said.

Enrollment in the program is limited to 1,200 at any point in time and a total 1,300 residents during a year. As the department sought legislative approval late last year for the rate reduction, officials said the agency would increase the cap on the total number of people who can be served during a year to 1,725.

Webb said that cap has not yet been raised. She said 1,001 people were in the program as of Friday.

Facility owners have also complained of a new assessment tool the department began using this year that has resulted in a large number of residents being found ineligible to continue receiving the assistance. The Human Services Department announced in June that it would conduct a review of the assessments.

Mike Shepard, president of the Arkansas Assisted Living Council, which represents about a dozen facilities, said the changes are particularly difficult for rural facilities such as The Oaks that rely on the Medicaid assistance. Facilities in urban areas have more residents who pay out of their own pockets, helping to offset the effect of the Medicaid cuts.

When the next phase of the cut takes affect Jan. 1, "I'd say there will be three or four more that will close their doors," he said.

