Growling Chickens earn 4-3 win

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens, aka the Naturals, were howlin' on Friday night.

Nate Esposito capped a night of celebratory heritage for Northwest Arkansas with a hard single for a dramatic 4-3 win over Tulsa before a crowd of 4,808 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals franchise gave a tip of the cap to Springdale and Northwest Arkansas' poultry heritage with the debut of the Growlin' Chicken mascot.

They have held promotions in the past when the Naturals played as the Thunder Chickens, the name that was second in the voting for the franchise name in 2008. They were most recently the Thunder Chickens in 2016, and also won that night.

Northwest Arkansas featured several famous comedic chickens on the scoreboard at various times throughout the game like Chicken off of Cow and Chicken, Rocky in Chicken Run, Chicken Little, Ernie from Family Guy, and Heihei from Moana, along, of course, with Foghorn Leghorn.

The highlight of the night's cluckery, however, was Esposito's hard single down the third-base line against a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded and one out.

Tied at 3-3, with one out in the bottom of the seventh, the final inning due to the completion of Thursday night's suspended game earlier in the day, Jordan George walked. With George running, Angelo Castellano perfectly executed a hit-and-run single through the vacated hole at second base with George advancing to third.

D.J. Burt then walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Esposito.

Northwest Arkansas scored two runs in the first inning with run-scoring singles by Emmanuel Rivera and Castellano.

Tulsa countered with three runs in the fifth inning, and D.J. Burt tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly to plate Rivera, who had doubled.

Andres Sotillet earned the run with two shutout innings in relief of Brady Singer, who struck out eight in five innings of work.

GAME 1

Ryan Moseley and Nolan Long combined to finish the 3-1 win by Tulsa from the game delayed from Thursday night.

Moseley yielded just an unearned run in the seventh to pick up the win, and Long got the final seven outs, on just 28 pitches, to earn his fifth save.

Parker Curry threw four shutout innings for Tulsa before the rains came in the top of the fifth inning, which forced a delay and the eventual suspension to Friday night.

Northwest Arkansas managed just four hits in the game.

SHORT HOPS

• Through six innings, with the game tied at 3-3, Northwest Arkansas had runners each inning while Tulsa managed runners in just two.

• The win was the seventh in walk-off fashion for Northwest Arkansas this season.

• Gabriel Cancel, Emmanuel Rivera, Angelo Castellano and Nate Esposito all had two hits for the Growlin' Chickens.

On Deck: Texas League All-Star Gerson Garabito (5-8, 4.08) takes the mound for the Growlin' Chickens today. He will be opposed by Edwin Uceta (4-2, 3.64) in the third game of the four-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Tonight's Promotion: The Naturals will be the Growlin' Chickens for the final night of the two-game promotion with the first 1,000 fans in attendance receiving a Growlin' Chicken bobblehead. The Growlin' Chicken Sandwich, which features a breaded chicken patty between two pieces of French toast with maple syrup, will be available in concession stands. Today is also happy hour at Arvest Ballpark from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with craft beer specials .The first 1,000 fans through the turnstiles will also be eligible to win prizes in a special Growlin' Chicken egg hunt.

Sports on 08/10/2019