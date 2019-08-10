Police Beat

Gunshots from car lead to two arrests

While her boyfriend drove the car, a Little Rock woman shot a passing vehicle multiple times, an arrest report said.

Nakayla Benson, 22, and Martel L. Johnson, 23, of Bryant, were arrested Thursday on charges of committing a terroristic act and unlawful discharge from a motor vehicle after Benson shot a car several times and Johnson provided the get-away car, the report said.

The arrest report did not list the location or date of the shooting but said both victims in the damaged vehicle identified Benson as the shooter.

Benson was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's roster. Johnson's bond was set at $500,000, the jail's roster said.

NLR man charged in church break-in

A North Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he was seen on video breaking into a church, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police arrested Roosevelt Griffin, 59, on a charge of commercial burglary Thursday after an officer who knew him from previous arrests identified him as the man who broke into Acts Church at 1224 Franklin St., the report said.

Griffin was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond as of Friday evening, the jail's roster said.

Infant left in car; father is arrested

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after his 5-month-old daughter's internal temperature reached more than 100 degrees after being left in a parked, hot car, an arrest report said.

A passerby in the Goodwill parking lot heard a baby screaming inside a vehicle, the report said. Officers removed the baby at about 1:50 p.m. and called paramedics, who took her to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

After holding the baby in front of a fan for several minutes, medics measured the baby's internal temperature at 102 degrees, the report said. Video showed the child's father, Mohannad Ali, 41, walking away from the vehicle at 1:15 p.m., leaving the child alone for at least 35 minutes.

Officers arrested Ali on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was no longer listed as an inmate as of Friday evening, according to the report and the jail's roster.

Man held in thefts from LR restaurant

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after court documents said he stole more than $1,000 worth of surveillance cameras and other equipment from a restaurant earlier this month.

Security footage from La Pablonita restaurant at 1415 John Barrow Road showed Jose Rodriguez, 35, staring directly into the camera minutes before the devices were stolen on Aug. 1, an affidavit for Rodriguez's arrest said.

Officers arrested Rodriguez on Thursday on charges of commercial burglary and theft of property, an arrest report said. Rodriguez was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 08/10/2019