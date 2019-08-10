• Brandi Lasiter, 36, of Americus, Ga., accused of lying in a rant posted on social media about being HIV-positive and falsely claiming to have intentionally infected several men with whom she had sex, was charged with making harassing communications, police said.

• Michael Hudson, 56, faces several charges, including aggravated battery, after sheriff's deputies said he took his golf cart into a Walmart in Gibsonton, Fla., terrorizing shoppers and hitting some as he ignored orders to stop before crashing into a cash register.

• Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wis., accused of making passengers on a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Ind., scared for their lives, was fired from her flight-attendant job when she was arrested for public intoxication with a blood-alcohol level of 0.20%, authorities said.

• Edmund Tragschitz, a police spokesman in Hainburg, Austria, said authorities confiscated two tiger cubs being kept in an apartment bathtub under a heat lamp by a 34-year-old woman who works for a Slovakian animal-rescue group.

• Timothy Ireland, 41, of Toledo, Ohio, charged with making interstate threats, told investigators he was proud of a social-media post in which he said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., "should be shot," the U.S. Capitol Police said.

• Todd Smith, a Volusia County, Fla., sheriff's sergeant, said it's unlikely that deputies will find the thief after a Deltona homeowner reported that a 9mm handgun was stolen from his bedroom during a sex party involving about 20 people who wore masks.

• Darryl Forte, sheriff of Jackson County, Mo., said a confrontation that began when deputies stopped two people driving a scooter the wrong way on a Kansas City street, ended when a woman on the scooter was shot and wounded when she took a deputy's stun gun and used it on the officer.

• Michael Cicconetti, a municipal judge in Painesville, Ohio, told Arnold Teeter, 49, sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to cruelty to animals and resisting arrest for throwing an iguana at a restaurant manager, that he's not allowed to brag about the crime.

• Kellie Lynn Collins, 33, a former Georgia congressional candidate accused of fatally shooting her husband a week after they married in 2018, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in South Carolina and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

